Aesculap, Inc. to Showcase the Latest in Robotic-Assisted Visualization and Power Systems at the 2019 American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Scientific Meeting
Booth #1133, April 14th through April 16th at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA.
Apr 12, 2019, 15:50 ET
CENTER VALLEY, Pa., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc., an industry leader in neurosurgical and power system solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at the 2019 annual scientific meeting of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS.)
AANS will mark the launch of Aeos™, Aesculap's digital surgical microscope, which raises the bar on surgical capabilities compared to traditional microscopes. Attendees will have the opportunity to be one of the first to experience the Aeos digital surgical microscope, featuring immersive 4K 3D and HDR imaging and precise robotic-assisted movements. To learn more about the Aeos digital surgical microscope, visit www.aesculapusa.com/rethinkyourmicroscope
Aesculap will also spotlight ELAN® 4, the next generation of electric and pneumatic power systems for neuro and spine surgery. Attendees visiting the booth will get the chance to experience the ease of use and comfort of the ELAN 4 electro and ELAN 4 air power systems.
Booth #1133 will also feature Aesculap's broad portfolio of neurosurgical and spinal products, which include hydrocephalus solutions, cranial fixation, aneurysm clips, neurosurgery instrumentation and spinal implants.
About Aesculap, Inc.
Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a global organization built on meeting the needs of the changing healthcare environment. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for general surgery, neurosurgery and closure technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.com.
SOURCE Aesculap, Inc.
