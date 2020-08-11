Aesculap, Inc. to Sponsor Virtual Symposium on Narcotic Reduction Strategies in Minimally Invasive Surgery

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc. is pleased to announce its participation as a virtual exhibitor at the 2020 Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) annual meeting. The virtual meeting will take place from August 11th through August 13th.

As part of its participation, Aesculap, Inc. will sponsor an industry education event on August 12th from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. The symposium, "Narcotic Reduction Strategies in Minimally Invasive Surgery," will be presented by Sachin Kukreja, MD and will focus on non-narcotic pain control strategies for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Dr. Kukreja is the founder of Minimally Invasive Surgical Associates and its subdivision, Texas Weight Loss Docs, in Dallas, Texas. He is board-certified in Obesity Medicine and fellowship-trained in Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery. SAGES attendees whom are interested in attending the virtual symposium can register at https://cvent.me/E51NXo.

Aesculap, Inc. will virtually exhibit its recently expanded bariatric-length laparoscopic instrument portfolio, with six additional 42 cm instruments. Although designed for bariatric surgery, the new instruments can also be used in any general laparoscopic procedure, as they allow increased maneuverability.

The extended-shaft length instruments now come in the dolphin nose, duckbill, right-angle, DeBakey, Overholt and universal fenestrated grasper jaw patterns. Like the 31 cm counterparts, these instruments offer a four-piece modular design, for complete disassembly and optimal cleaning, providing the same quality and cost efficiency features as the rest of the portfolio. The new jaw inserts are fully compatible with the company's ergonomic monopolar handles, which maximize comfort and minimize hand fatigue. Learn about the complete bariatric instrument portfolio by visiting https://www.aesculapusa.com/en/healthcare-professionals/or-solutions/or-solutions-advanced-energy/a-complete-laparoscopic-portfolio.html.

"With a successful history in the bariatric-length instrument market, we are excited to enhance the portfolio with the new extended-length instruments," said Charles DiNardo, President of Aesculap, Inc. "We strive to provide customers with high-quality products that offer dependability and versatility. The new 42 cm instrument line extension nicely compliments our current portfolio of more than 100 combined patterns of hand-held instruments."

In addition to the bariatric-length laparoscopic instruments, Aesculap, Inc. will also virtually exhibit its Caiman® Vessel Sealer portfolio. The Caiman Vessel Sealer can deliver uniform compression with a clean and consistent seal quality, independent of where the vessel is positioned in the jaws. When faced with challenging patient anatomy, the articulating shaft supports a perpendicular approach to vessels, resulting in up to 51% greater sealing strength compared to seals created at an angle*. Designed to maximize efficacy and ease-of-use, the Caiman Vessel Sealer is indicated to seal and cut vessels up to 7 mm in diameter in both laparoscopic and open procedures*. To learn more about the Caiman Vessel Sealer portfolio, visit https://www.aesculapusa.com/en/healthcare-professionals/or-solutions/or-solutions-advanced-energy.html.

About Aesculap, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a global organization built on meeting the needs of the changing healthcare environment. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies and services for general surgery, laparoscopy, neurosurgery and sterilization. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit www.aesculapusa.com.

*Data on file.

