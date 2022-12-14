Aesthetic lasers and energy devices market size to increase by USD 861.45 million: 41% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% and register an incremental growth of USD 861.45 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market 2021-2025

By region, the global aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing awareness and adoption of non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.: The company offers aesthetic lasers and energy devices under the brand name of Allergen.

The company offers aesthetic lasers and energy devices under the brand name of Allergen. Bausch Health Companies Inc.: The company offers aesthetic lasers and energy devices under the brand name of SoltaMedical.

The company offers aesthetic lasers and energy devices under the brand name of SoltaMedical. Candela Corp.: The company offers aesthetic lasers and energy devices under the brand name of Nordlys.

The company offers aesthetic lasers and energy devices under the brand name of Nordlys. Cutera Inc.: The company offers aesthetic lasers and energy devices under the brand name of Secret RF.

The company offers aesthetic lasers and energy devices under the brand name of Secret RF. Cynosure Inc.: The company offers aesthetic lasers and energy devices under the brand names of SculpSure and Smartlipo.

The company offers aesthetic lasers and energy devices under the brand names of SculpSure and Smartlipo. El.En. Spa

Fotona d.o.o.

Hologic Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures and the availability of unconventional treatments. However, the adoption of non-surgical skin tightening procedures is low in developing countries due to high costs is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By technology , the market is segmented into laser, light, RF, and others. The laser segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period.

, the market is segmented into laser, light, RF, and others. The laser segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecasted period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The baby warming devices market size is projected to grow by USD 527.43 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, pediatric centers, and labor and delivery centers), product type (phototherapy units, radiant warmers, and incubators), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The healthcare equipment leasing market size is projected to grow by USD 25,026.35 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82%. The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (durable medical equipment, surgical and therapy equipment leasing, personal and home-care equipment, digital and electronic equipment leasing, and storage and transport equipment leasing), end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this aesthetic lasers and energy devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy devices industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aesthetic lasers and energy devices market vendors

Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2021-2025 $861.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Canada, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., El.En. Spa, Fotona d.o.o., Hologic Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Healthcare" Research Reports

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Laser - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Light - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

RF - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Candela Corp.

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

El.En. Spa

Fotona d.o.o.

Hologic Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio