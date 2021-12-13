Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market to grow by USD 861.45mn|Evolving Opportunities with AbbVie Inc. & Bausch Health Companies Inc.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market: Driver & Challenge

Rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures to drive growth

The rising demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures is one of the primary factors driving the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market growth. Rapid and painless healing without scars and decreased post-surgical complications associated with non-invasive cosmetic procedures have increased the use of aesthetic laser and energy devices across the world. Vendors are further focusing on building devices that can perform effectively with smaller cuts. The reduction of cost of these devices, to increase patient preference for non-invasive cosmetic procedures, is another factor that vendors are trying to achieve.

High costs of the products impede the market growth

The adoption of non-surgical skin tightening procedures is low in developing countries due to high costs. Numerous factors influence the cost of skin tightening, and each patient will require a skin rejuvenation method that is specially designed for his or her needs. The cost of skin tightening will also differ based on the size of the area to be treated and the number of treatments required. Most vendors target their products for high-income and upper-middle-class patients. Thus, the inability of the middle and lower-middle-class patients to opt for expensive non-surgical skin tightening is becoming one of the major challenges, which is restricting the growth of the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market.

To know more about drivers, challenges & trends - Request a Free Sample Report

Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market by Technology (laser, light, RF, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for aesthetic lasers and energy devices in North America. However, the market growth rate in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The increasing awareness and adoption of non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments will facilitate the aesthetic lasers & energy devices market growth in North America over the forecast period

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

Cosmetic Lasers Market -The cosmetic lasers market share should rise by USD 1.42 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 10.22%. Download a free sample report now!

Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market -The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market has the potential to grow by USD 1.29 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.70%. Download a free sample report now!

Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 861.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, Canada, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Corp., Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., El.En. Spa, Fotona d.o.o., Hologic Inc., Lumenis Ltd., and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio