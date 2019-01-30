Aesthetic Movement and Alterra Pure Announce Partnership

OJAI, Calif. and NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterra Pure, a company changing the world of home textiles with its seed-to-sanctuary model of transparency, has partnered with Aesthetic Movement (A/M) as its exclusive North American sales group focusing on the specialty retail sector.

As part of the partnership, Alterra Pure is presented in A/M showrooms in New York, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Los Angeles as well as at industry trade shows including Las Vegas Winter Market; SHOPPE OBJECT in New York City; and Atlanta Gift & Home Furnishings Market.

Alterra Pure is honored to team with Aesthetic Movement to expand distribution to the Specialty Retail market.

Founded by two textile veterans, Alterra Pure creates woven Percale bedding made of 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton that is cool, crisp and sustainable. The company is focused on ethical manufacturing, deliberate transparency and organic integrity. Alterra Pure exemplifies the founders' beliefs and values to build a better world for future generations.

A/M provides a range of services for discerning clients in the gift, home, jewelry and personal accessories industries and serves as a think tank for smart, creative collaborations and a harbinger of style. The team at A/M believes that considered design and frequent brushes with beauty can enhance the overall quality of life and it aims to contribute to that end with every project and partnership it undertakes.

Wanda Weller, co-founder and creative director of Alterra Pure, said, "In my past experience as a shop owner, I would meet with many showrooms seasonally. Aesthetic Movement always stood out as one of the premier showrooms in terms of the products they curated as well as their integrity in representing the brands and their relationships with buyers like myself. So, when it came time to look for a showroom for Alterra Pure, A/M was the first showroom that came to mind, knowing that our product would be in good hands with like-minded people who have the same high standards as we do."

A/M founder and Creative Director Jesse James said, "We were immediately drawn to Alterra Pure for the exceptional quality and commitment to organic purity and ethical standards. We also love the beautiful, retail-friendly packaging that sets them apart. These products are pure and simple and provide a solution for the merchant that wants to offer the best sleep essentials."

About Aesthetic Movement

Aesthetic Movement (A/M) is a think tank for smart, creative collaborations and a harbinger of style. We believe that considered design and frequent brushes with beauty can enhance the overall quality of life and we aim to contribute to that end with every project and partnership we undertake. Through the creation of relationships, products and environments, A/M endeavors to move hearts and minds by advocating the extraordinary — not proliferating the ordinary. For more information: www.AestheticMovement.com.

About Alterra Pure

Founded by two textile veterans, Alterra Pure is a sustainability company that crafts exceptional organic cotton sheets, organic cotton duvets and other home textiles. Alterra Pure's organic cotton bedding is certified and verified for organic integrity with all ingredients and processes shared online. Alterra Pure crafts organic bedding that is at once luxurious and durable. Central to the company's ethos is a focus on ethical manufacturing, fair trade, deliberate transparency and organic integrity. The company exemplifies the founders' beliefs and values to build a better world for future generations. For more information, visit www.AlterraPure.com.

Alterra Pure features Organic Cotton Sheets, Duvet Covers and Pillow Cases

Alterra Pure features Organic Cotton Sheets, Duvet Covers and Pillow Cases

Alterra Pure features Organic Cotton Sheets, Duvet Covers and Pillow Cases

Packaged in exquisite and sustainable gift boxes, Alterra Pure arrives in boxes of up-cycled cotton paper.

Alterra Pure features Organic Cotton Sheets, Duvet Covers and Pillow Cases

Alterra Pure organic percale sheets make the perfect gift for weddings or other occasions.

