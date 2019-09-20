Aesthetics Industry Leader, Dr. Jason Emer, Spearheads Non-Surgical Muscle Sculpting by Being One of the First U.S. Physicians to Offer truSculpt® Flex

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jason Emer of Emerage Medical is globally recognized as one of the most cutting-edge, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeons in the field of advanced dermatology, plastic surgery and body contouring. Continuing his passion and commitment to shaping the future of aesthetics, Dr. Emer is proud to be among the first physicians in Los Angeles to provide Cutera's new truSculpt® flex, a revolutionary muscle sculpting device, that is clinically proven to strengthen, firm, and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs in under 45 minutes and zero downtime.

Emerage Medical

According to Dr. Emer, truSculpt flex allows men and women of all ages and body types to achieve targeted results otherwise unattainable through conventional methods like diet and exercise. He is most excited to offer truSculpt due to its ability to deliver permanent, surgical-like results after just two treatments. "For patients who desire an effective, non-surgical transformation, this is the perfect alternative, says Dr. Emer. My patients will be thrilled to know there's no downtime, they can head straight to the gym following treatment."

"With truSculpt flex, patients can easily and effectively chisel their abs, thighs and buttocks in just one 45 minute office visit," adds Dr. Emer. "From new moms trying to shed excess baby weight to professional athletes wanting to accentuate their '6-pack abs,' this is truly the most effective body-sculpting device I've seen or used on the market."

"When it comes to body sculpting, Dr. Jason Emer combines the latest techniques to deliver results in liposculpture and high-definition body contouring. By placing truSculpt flex, in his hands, we are able to study the technology and further optimize its use," states Marina Kamenakis, Cutera's Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. "We are excited to partner with him as well as follow his patients' success stories."

"We are proud to be the first aesthetics laser company to offer a muscle toning system that treats up to eight areas simultaneously, covering the largest treatment area in the body sculpting industry," said Jason Richey, Cutera's President.

truSculpt flex is FDA-cleared for the improvement of abdominal tone, strengthening of the abdominal muscles, and development of a firmer abdomen. It is also cleared for the strengthening, toning, and firming of buttocks and thighs.

ABOUT JASON EMER, MD

Respected worldwide for his impeccable precision and bold techniques, board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jason Emer, has pioneered some of Hollywood's most sought-after procedures. His specialties include, Hi-Def Liposuction, facial sculpting, laser dermatology for scarring, pigmentation, anti-aging, wrinkles or sun damage.

Dr. Emer's exclusive combination treatment modalities have led to a rapid demand for his services worldwide. Dr. Jason Emer was named 'Top Doctor' by LA Magazine and appears regularly on The Doctors and NBC News.

PRESS:

