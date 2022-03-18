Aether Diamonds Announces Appointment of Alain Bernard to Board of Directors

The former CEO of Richemont North America brings over two decades of jewelry industry experience at Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aether Diamonds , creators of the world's first diamonds made from atmospheric carbon, has announced the appointment of jewelry industry veteran Alain Bernard to the company's Board of Directors.

As the former CEO of Richemont North America, Bernard brings decades of unparalleled leadership experience to this new role at Aether, including industry knowledge from his time at Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. Alain is also the founder & CEO of Abbey Road Advisory, a consulting firm focused on advising and investing in mission-driven luxury companies.

"Aether sits squarely at the intersection of luxury and consciousness, which is why I couldn't be more excited to come on board," says Bernard. "As an investor and advisor with a special interest in purpose-driven companies, I jumped at the opportunity to leverage the knowledge I've amassed through my decades of work in fine jewelry to help further Aether's mission."

"We are thrilled to welcome Alain to our Board of Directors and look forward to tapping into his deep knowledge of the luxury and retail markets," adds Ryan Shearman, co-founder and CEO of Aether. "We are bringing new levels of social and environmental responsibility to the diamond trade and Alain's penchant for companies with a conscience makes for a perfect match."

Bernard joins Aether's leadership with contemporaries from leading luxury jewelry labels such as David Yurman, Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston, Stephen Webster, Theo Fennell and Mikimoto.

For additional information on Aether, visit aetherdiamonds.com and follow their journey on Instagram at @aetherdiamonds .

ABOUT AETHER

Aether is an award-winning climate tech startup and certified B-Corporation founded by jewelry industry veterans who could no longer tolerate the social and environmental impact of the diamond trade. Aether was born with a burning desire to use cutting edge technologies to redefine the ethical and environmental standards for diamond production. Crafted using carbon extracted from the atmosphere, every carat sold positively impacts our climate. Aether's mission is to build a luxury diamond company that leaves the planet more brilliant than before.

