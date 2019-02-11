Aethlon Medical, Inc. Announces Appointment of Lisa M. Boswell as Director, Quality Systems and Regulatory Affairs

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a therapeutic medical device company focused on addressing critical unmet needs in global health, announces the appointment of Lisa M. Boswell, to the position of Director, Quality Systems and Regulatory Affairs. Ms. Boswell has over 15 years of experience in Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs in both the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, most recently as Director, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs at ZOLL Data Systems, Inc.

"Lisa's leadership will be critical as we move the Hemopurifier through the next stages of development. Given the recent designation of the Hemopurifier as a Breakthrough Device by the FDA, it is extremely important that robust Quality Systems and Manufacturing processes are in place to support ongoing development and planned clinical trials," noted Timothy C. Rodell, M.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer of Aethlon.

Prior to ZOLL, Ms. Boswell spent 10 years in positions of increasing responsibility in Quality Control at GlobeImmune, Inc. Ms. Boswell holds undergraduate degrees in Chemistry and Biology from St. Andrews Presbyterian College and an M.S. in Engineering Management from Tufts University.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health. The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In cancer, the Company believes that the Hemopurifier® depletes the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that promote immune suppression, seed the spread of metastasis, and inhibit the benefit of leading cancer therapies. The Hemopurifier® is an FDA designated "Breakthrough Device" related to the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds a Breakthrough Device designation related to life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additionally, Aethlon owns 80% of Exosome Sciences, Inc., which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disease progression. Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the Company's ability to raise additional funds and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or any other national securities exchange, the risk that the Company or its subsidiary will not be able to commercialize its products, including the Hemopurifier, that the FDA will not approve the initiation or continuation of the Company's clinical programs or provide market clearance of the Company's products, the Company's ability to complete the development of the Hemopurifier and other planned products, the Company's ability to manufacture its products either internally or through outside companies, the impact of government regulations, patent protection on the Company's proprietary technology, product liability exposure, uncertainty of market acceptance, competition, technological change, and other risk factors. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes, CFO

jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

858-459-7800 extension 3300

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aethlonmedical.com

