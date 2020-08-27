Aethlon Medical to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical device technology company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases, today announced that CEO, Timothy C. Rodell, MD, is scheduled to present to a live audience at the LD Micro 500 virtual investor conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:40 am Pacific Time (2:40 pm ET), and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on September 3, 2020.

The presentation will be aired live and available for replay at the investor relations section of Aethlon Medical's website at www.aethlonmedical.com.

The LD Micro 500 will take place September 1-4 and will feature some of the most prominent companies in the micro-cap world, with 500 companies expected to provide updates. Register here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36840. Those wishing to listen to the presentation over the phone can dial into 877-407-6180 (domestic calls) or 201-689-8050 (international calls).

Replays of the presentation will be available for three months. The reply can be accessed through https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36840.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health. The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a clinical- stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In cancer, the Hemopurifier is designed to deplete the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that promote immune suppression.

These tumor derived exosomes also seed the spread of metastases and inhibit the benefit of leading cancer therapies. The Hemopurifier® is an FDA designated "Breakthrough Device" related to the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease cancer. The Hemopurifier also holds a Breakthrough Device designation related to life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Aethlon also owns 80% of Exosome Sciences, Inc., which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disease progression. Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes, CFO

[email protected]

858-459-7800 extension 3300

Media Contact:

Tony Russo, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

[email protected]

212-845-4251

Investor Contact:

Susan Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

[email protected]

212-966-3650

SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.

