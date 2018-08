Aethlon Medical To Release Financial Results for the First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 and Host Conference Call on August 8, 2018

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD), a therapeutic technology company focused on unmet needs in global health and biodefense today announced it will issue financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2019 ended June 30, 2018 at 4:15pm eastern time on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 4:30pm eastern time to review financial results and recent corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-844-836-8741 and international callers should call 1-412-317-5442. All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical Inc. conference call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through August 15, 2018. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical's website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll Free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 10123025.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health and biodefense. The Aethlon Hemopurifier® is a first-in-class therapeutic device designed to address life-threatening viral infections. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated the Hemopurifier® as a Breakthrough Device related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

In collaboration with leading government and non-government research institutes, Aethlon has validated the ability of the Hemopurifier® to capture a broad-spectrum of pandemic influenza viruses, mosquito-borne viruses and deadly hemorrhagic viruses. Based on its use to treat Ebola virus, the Hemopurifier® was named a "Top 25 Invention" and one of the "Eleven Most Remarkable Advances in Healthcare," by TIME Magazine.

Aethlon is also investigating the potential therapeutic use of the Hemopurifier® to reduce the presence of tumor-derived exosomes, which contribute to immune-suppression and the spread of metastasis in cancer patients. Additionally, Aethlon is the majority owner of Exosome Sciences, Inc. (ESI), which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com. You can also connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Google+.

