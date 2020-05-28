Aetina x SmartCow: Introduce Medical Assistant for Pandemic Environment Care

Edgar, an AI-powered healthcare assistant built-up with Aetina AN110-NAO platform, developed for a safe work environment and patient care. In public, AI should build in original equipment or other machines most efficiently, AN110-NAO sized perfectly, with 87.4x67.4x46 mm (with fan). Various I/O support is an excellent way to build a tight and one single solution. The AN110-NAO platform, which is ready for common I/O, includes the I2S slot that brings audio out, which is suited for Edgar's application environment, set for warning modules. Meanwhile, camera supports are the core visual AI solution. The platform supports MIPI CSI-II interface 1x 4k or 2x FHD cameras. Not only landed-ready but also fulfill demands from Edgar – high-resolution images bring accurate reality recognition.

Edgar supports six types of AI models, like social distance estimation, masks detection, and safe sneeze action classification. Among these functions, Edgar creates a safe environment in times of medical emergencies, assist the front-line medical staff in preventing the respiratory disease. For example, one of Edgar's ability is face-mask recognition. It can be set up easily in access and provide guidance and direction to mask dispenser machines before differentiating the mask-wore to enter the premises. The types of face mask covered PPE, N95 and surgical. Another specialty of Edgar is social distancing detection; the device could combine with a policy network and keep public activity in 6 feet between 2 people.

In the data explosion era, security and privacy is the first concern. Edgar is GDPR compliant. Images will be processed and remain on the edge system; no data will transfer to the cloud. It is well-prepared for the public and ready to assist the market. Besides, Aetina Jetson series serve comprehensive, experienced R&D advise and edge AI ecosystem prop for AI development.

To reach more detail by visit Aetina website: www.aetina.com or contact them at [email protected].

SOURCE Aetina Corporation

