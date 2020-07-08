Aetion and Cegedim Health Data announce new partnership to power real-world evidence research in Europe

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Aetion and Cegedim Health Data announced a new partnership to integrate Cegedim's THIN® European real-world data (RWD) into Aetion Evidence Platform® (AEP). AEP analyzes data from the real world, including claims, electronic health records, registries, and clinical trial data to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated real-world evidence (RWE) on the safety, effectiveness, and value of medical interventions.

This new collaboration with Cegedim Health Data will enable Aetion's clients, including top biopharma companies, leading payers, and regulatory agencies, to employ leading trans-Atlantic RWD to unlock essential insights about treatments. Cegedim's THIN database — which stands for The Health Improvement Network — includes fully anonymized electronic health records from France, UK, Spain, Belgium, and Romania, and provides detail on diagnoses, treatments, clinical outcomes, and interventions. The data provides a robust view of treatment use and outcomes — making it a particularly valuable data source for answering COVID-19 treatment questions. When analyzed in Aetion's platform, THIN data can be transformed into evidence to inform clinical trial planning, regulatory submissions, and value assessment decisions.

Carolyn Magill, CEO, Aetion, comments: "Over the last few months, COVID-19 has changed the drug development landscape, as leading biopharma companies, regulators, and health technology assessment bodies (HTAs) alike look to real-world data to urgently answer questions on treatment utilization, safety, and effectiveness. Through this partnership with Cegedim, our aim is to help global biopharma companies quickly generate decision-grade real-world evidence by expanding our data sources and capabilities in the EU."

Gilles Paubert, Global Head, Cegedim Health Data, adds: "Cegedim is committed to enabling advancements in patient outcomes and expanding its involvement in partnerships to ensure that longitudinal and representative RWD is accessible to all those who require it. The clinically rich data that we capture through THIN, which has a history dating back to 1994, will help clients using Aetion's platform explore the nuance of each particular dataset, be it therapeutic area-specific or region-specific, to reveal critical insights needed to bring a new drug to market and deliver efficacious treatments to patients faster."

Aetion partners with the world's leading RWD providers to enable streamlined access to data for analysis in its platform. This partnership helps it expand its global footprint and serve clients conducting EU-focused research.

Global regulatory agencies and HTAs are increasingly adopting RWE, especially as these groups work to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) plans to incorporate RWD to complement evidence from clinical trials and to help streamline regulatory and decision-making processes for COVID-19 vaccine development and authorization. Many European HTAs already use RWE for value assessments, and a number of others, including UK's NICE, Germany's IQWiG, and Belgium's INAMI/RIZIV, have committed to expanding its use in their assessments this year.

About Aetion

Aetion is a health care technology company that delivers real-world evidence for life sciences companies, payers, and regulatory agencies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on costs and outcomes. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs health care's most critical decisions — what works best, for whom, and when — to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation into health care's modern era.

Aetion is based in New York City, and backed by investors including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Flare Capital Partners, Lakestar, Town Hall Ventures, McKesson Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, Amgen Ventures, UCB, and Horizon Health Services, Inc.

Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc.

About Cegedim Health Data

Cegedim Health Data is part of the Cegedim Group, an innovative Technology, Services and Real World Data Company that has specialised in the healthcare field for more than 50 years. Cegedim Health Data provides Real World Data and Evidence (RWD-E) to drive cutting edge improvements in patient outcomes. With a data history of over 24 years and millions of anonymised patient records immediately accessible from our THIN® (The Health Improvement Network) European database.

To learn more, visit www.cegedim-health-data.com.

About Cegedim

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs almost 5,000 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue in excess of €500 million in 2019. Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.com.

And follow Cegedim on Twitter: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

