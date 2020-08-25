Aetna® and WellBe Senior Medical collaborate to bring Home-Based Medical Care to Chicagoland

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna® and WellBe Senior Medical are working together to deliver home-based primary care to residents of Chicagoland living with multiple complex health conditions. By providing a new option for home-based medical care, Aetna is helping its members achieve their health goals and access high-quality care in the counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry, and Will. WellBe Senior Medical delivers compassionate Complete Care™ to patients wherever they are – whether that is at home or another healthcare facility. Patients or their caregiver just need to call and a WellBe clinician will be at their door. And they are available 24/7. No more public transportation, braving the weather or dealing with crowded waiting rooms and long waits.

"Old-fashioned house calls are making a comeback," stated Jeff Kang, MD, CEO of WellBe Senior Medical. "I've never understood why we would insist on a sick patient seeing us in the office, when it's easier, more comfortable, and more effective for the patient to have medical care go to them. We can practically do everything that is done in a doctor's office at the patient's home. Bringing care to the patient is particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep patients safe in the comfort of their own home."

WellBe Senior Medical's primary care services are delivered by a team of licensed clinicians. Combining the strength of physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, paramedics, and other healthcare professionals, WellBe can deliver a new level of support to Aetna members in Chicago and the surrounding areas.

"Aetna, a CVS Health® company, is proud to collaborate with WellBe Senior Medical to deliver care to patients in the most convenient way possible. By seeing patients in the comfort of their own home, we can improve their healthcare experience," said Gregg Kimmer, chief Medicare officer of the Great Lakes Market, Aetna. "With everything going on in the world, giving our members the option to stay home and maintain social distancing can provide peace of mind and a new way to experience healthcare."

Virtual visits are also available to WellBe patients, creating a safe way for patients to stay at home and reduce their risk of leaving home. Virtual visits are done through a video call conducted by a WellBe clinician. Patients no longer need to sit in waiting rooms or work to coordinate transportation to appointments. Either by a virtual visit or a house call, WellBe Senior Medical brings medical care to the patient.

To see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical, call 1-855-490-5434, 24/7.

About WellBe Senior Medical – WellBe Senior Medical provides home-based medical care (HBMC) to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe's healthcare experts are committed to providing personalized Complete Care™ wherever our patients call home. Our care team works together with patients, their caregivers, and physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, or to see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical please visit www.wellbeseniormedical.com or call 855-490-5434.

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 38 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world .

Aetna Medicare is a HMO, PPO plan with a Medicare contract. Our SNPs also have contracts with State Medicaid programs. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal. Other physicians are available in our network. The provider network may change at any time. You will receive notice when necessary. Participating physicians, hospitals and other health care providers are independent contractors and are neither agents nor employees of Aetna. The availability of any particular provider cannot be guaranteed, and provider network composition is subject to change. Plan features and availability may vary by service area.

