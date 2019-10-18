Aetna Announces the 2019 Voices of Health Competition Winners

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) company, today announced the winners of the 2019 Voices of Health competition, a celebration of grassroots non-profit organizations across the country that are working to address social determinants of health in their communities.

The 102 participating non-profits promote health and well-being by addressing a wide range of community issues such as childhood obesity, access to affordable prescriptions and health care services, and providing food to the homeless, just to name a few. Each organization launched an online voting campaign – soliciting votes via their social media channels as well as through other marketing strategies - in their respective communities to compete for a $20,000 prize, among other prizes. In total, Aetna awarded $410K in grants to community organizations through the 2019 Voices of Health competition.

"The purpose of this competition is to support local non-profits and their missions to improve health and well-being in our communities, who go above and beyond where they can, and the winners this year do just that," said Floyd Green, vice president of Aetna Community Affairs. "We believe that addressing health concerns outside of the doctor's office is crucial to overall health and well-being and the reason why these organizations are singled out for their achievements. We are proud of their efforts and congratulate them all."

The winners of the 2019 Voices of Health competition are:

Organization Region



House of Dawn Atlanta, GA



New Hope Ministries Central Pennsylvania



empowHERment Charlotte, NC



Talbert House Cincinnati, OH



Providence House, Inc. Cleveland, OH



Speak Project Columbus, OH



Covenant Community Care Detroit, MI



Exceptional Parents Unlimited Inc. Fresno, CA



Family Ties Family Resource Services Houston, TX



Janet Goeske Foundation Inland Empire, CA



The Arc Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL



YouthCare King County, WA



Hope Street Margolis Family Center Los Angeles, CA



Home of the Innocents Louisville, KY



Haitian Youth and Community Center of Florida, Inc. Miami, FL



Jawonio New York, NY



Dwana Smallwood Performing Arts Center New York, NY



Children Crisis Treatment Center Philadelphia, PA



East End Cooperative Ministry Pittsburgh, PA



Via Services Santa Clara, CA



Tacoma Community House Tacoma, WA

The finalists in the competition were required to develop a short video explaining how their organization is making a difference where they operate locally. Each group was responsible for soliciting votes in a number of different ways, including sharing their videos through social media and other communication channels and directing voters to www.aetnavoicesofhealth.com.

"The videos created by each non-profit are incredibly powerful. Each tells an insightful story," said Green. "It's a great reminder of how local grassroots organizations can and do have tremendous, positive social impact."

The Voices of Health program is aligned with "Destination: Health," a series of CVS Health business programs with an enhanced focus on helping people improve their health outside of a clinical setting.

About Aetna

Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 39 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit www.aetna.com and explore how Aetna is helping to build a healthier world. @AetnaNews

SOURCE Aetna

