Aetna Better Health Announces Medicaid Contract Award in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), today announced that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has awarded the company a statewide Medicaid contract through the Mountain Health Trust managed care program. The Mountain Health Trust program serves most Medicaid eligible groups, including Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), pregnant women, Children with Special Health Care Needs (CSHCN), Supplemental Security Income (SSI), the West Virginia Health Bridge Medicaid expansion population, and beginning in early 2021, the West Virginia Children's Health Insurance Program (WVCHIP).

Aetna Better Health has been committed to providing quality care to Medicaid beneficiaries in West Virginia for more than 23 years. Last November the company was awarded the sole contract for the state's new Mountain Health Promise program. Through this program, Aetna Better Health provides physical and behavioral health managed care services on a statewide basis to more than 20,000 children and youth in the foster care system and individuals receiving adoption assistance.

"Providing high-quality health care to our members is critical to our mission. As a company with a long history of caring for West Virginians, we are proud to serve Medicaid beneficiaries in all 55 counties across the state," said Todd White, CEO, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia. "We remain committed to our strong partnerships with the state, our providers, and community-based organizations to deliver on our goal of providing better health outcomes to our valued members."

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia currently serves 160,000 members across the state through the Mountain Health Trust and Mountain Health Promise managed care programs. The new Mountain Health Trust contract term begins July 1, 2020 and runs through June 30, 2021.

About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health business, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of the most medically vulnerable, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has particular expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve approximately 2.4 million people in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Texas. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

