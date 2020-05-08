Aetna Better Health Announces Medicaid STAR Kids Contract Award in Texas

DALLAS, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna Better Health of Texas, a CVS Health company (NYSE: CVS), today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) awarded the company a STAR Kids Medicaid managed care contract in the seven-county Dallas service area. With this new award, Aetna Better Health will now serve the state's STAR Kids beneficiaries across the entire Dallas–Ft. Worth Metroplex. Aetna Better Health's entry into the Dallas service area complements its ongoing, successful STAR Kids operations in the neighboring six-county Tarrant (Ft. Worth) service area, where it has served STAR Kids beneficiaries since 2016. More broadly, Aetna Better Health of Texas has covered Medicaid beneficiaries in the state since 2006, beginning with the state's separate STAR and CHIP programs in the Bexar and Tarrant service areas, which comprise a total of 14 counties across the state.

"Through our longstanding relationships with the State of Texas, our provider partners and community-based organizations, Aetna Better Health has provided Medicaid beneficiaries in Texas with access to quality care for more than 14 years," said Cheryl Harding, CEO, Aetna Better Health of Texas. "By expanding our footprint into the Dallas service area, we have an opportunity to help an additional 7,500 children and young adults in the STAR Kids program achieve better health outcomes."

STAR Kids is a Texas Medicaid managed care program that serves children and young adults (ages 20 and younger) who have disabilities. The program provides benefits such as prescription drugs, hospital care, primary and specialty care, preventive care, personal-care services, private-duty nursing, and durable medical equipment and supplies. Children and young adults who receive additional services through the Medically Dependent Children Program (MDCP) waiver receive those MDCP services through the STAR Kids program.

Aetna Better Health of Texas currently serves 85,000 members across the state through the STAR, CHIP, and STAR Kids Medicaid programs. The STAR Kids expansion into the Dallas service area will bring an additional 7,500 enrollees to Aetna Better Health of Texas. The Dallas service-area STAR Kids contract is expected to become operational Sept. 1, 2020 and runs through at least Aug. 31, 2022.

About Aetna Medicaid

Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health business, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of the most medically vulnerable, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has particular expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve approximately 2.4 million people in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Texas. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

