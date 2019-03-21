Aetna Offers Assistance to Members Affected by Flooding in the Midwest

HARTFORD, Conn., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna, a CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) business, is offering resources to members who have been affected by floods in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Aetna members can refill their prescriptions early, if needed. Members who use Aetna's mail-order pharmacy can either get a prescription at an alternate delivery location or refill a prescription that may have been lost, damaged or destroyed.

In addition to helping with prescription refills, Aetna professionals who have experience dealing with traumatic events are also available to help. Aetna has opened its Resources for Living services to those affected by the flooding, regardless of whether they are Aetna members or not. Individuals can call 1-833-327-AETNA (1-833-327-2386) for assistance with finding available shelters, accessing government resources and seeking referrals or help to cope with the emotional impact of the floods.

Aetna members affected by the floods can also seek emergency care anywhere, as needed. The company will monitor the impact the flooding has on its network doctors, hospitals and other health care providers, and make further modifications to its policies as necessary to ensure members have access to care.

If any additional local, state or federal disaster executive orders or regulations are issued related to these catastrophic events, Aetna will adjust its policies to comply.

Aetna members and health care providers affected by the floods who need care or other assistance can reach the company at the following toll-free numbers:

Aetna Member Services: Call the number printed on your ID card*. If ID card is unavailable, call 1-800-443- AETNA (1-800-443-2386).

Call the number printed on your ID card*. If ID card is unavailable, call 1-800-443- (1-800-443-2386). Rx Member Services and Aetna Rx Home Delivery Customer Service: 1-888-RX AETNA (1-888-792-3862)

1-888-RX (1-888-792-3862) Aetna Specialty Pharmacy Customer Service: 1-866-782-ASRX (1-866-782-2779)

1-866-782-ASRX (1-866-782-2779) Aetna Student Assistance Program: 1-877-351-7889

1-877-351-7889 Aetna Dental: 1-877-238-6200

1-877-238-6200 Aetna Vision Preferred: 1- 866-652-0018

1- 866-652-0018 Health care providers should contact the Provider Service Centers: – Indemnity and PPO-based benefit plans: 1-888-MD- AETNA (1-888-632-3862)– HMO benefit plans: 1-800-624-0756

– Indemnity and PPO-based benefit plans: 1-888-MD- (1-888-632-3862)– HMO benefit plans: 1-800-624-0756 Coventry Health Plans:

Commercial HMO and PPO Plans 1-866-847-8235



Medicare Advantage Plans 1-800-847-3995



Coventry National and First Health Plans 1-800-937-6824

* Members can find replacement ID cards and access to a Personal Health Record on Aetna's secure member site Aetna Navigator™. Log in on Aetna's home page.

