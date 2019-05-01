Aetna Regional CFO Glenda Oakley is Elected to Serve on Easterseals National Board

CHICAGO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals is pleased to announce the election of Glenda Oakley to its National Board of Directors. Ms. Oakley currently serves as Executive Director, Regional Chief Financial Officer at Aetna Medicaid based in Illinois.

"Glenda brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Easterseals National Board of Directors which will help ensure our mission continues into the next 100 years," Easterseals President and CEO Angela F. Williams said. "I know I speak for every member of the Board when I say that she is a welcome addition. We look forward to the ideas and perspective she will no doubt contribute."

Ms. Oakley has more than 25 years of experience in public accounting, external/internal audit, corporate finance and consulting. In her current role at Aetna Medicaid, she is responsible for leading and driving financial best practices. In this position, she oversees financial teams for three Medicare Medicaid Plans (MMPs) in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio, ensuring effective support of financial planning and forecasting, driving quality and integrity of financial reports. Ms. Oakley received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Arizona State University. She maintains current licensure as a certified public accountant in the State of Arizona.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Oakley is dedicated to giving back to her community through service. While a resident of Phoenix, Arizona, Ms. Oakley volunteered with the St. Mary's Food Bank, where she delivered non-perishable food items to populations experiencing food insecurity. Through Assistance for Independent Living, Ms. Oakley accompanied an elderly woman with a disability during trips to the grocery store.

Ms. Oakley has a personal connection to the Easterseals mission of ensuring high-quality support and services for veterans, as her husband is a retired United States Marine who served the country for 30 years. While he was active duty, Ms. Oakley served in the Key Spouse Program, where she assisted spouses and families through deployment readiness. Their eldest son is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and their middle son will soon retire from the U.S. Marine Corps.

"Joining the Easterseals National Board is a chance for me to give back to an organization that serves some of our most vulnerable populations," Ms. Oakley said. "I hope my finance background and experience in the Medicaid/Medicare arena puts me in a position to service the Board in a way that promotes the organization and furthers its mission."

