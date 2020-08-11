AEU to Host Virtual Forum for Maritime Professionals

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU), the leading provider of workers' compensation for waterfront employers, will host their first-ever AEU Virtual Forum on September 9, 2020.

AEU holds educational events that attract more than 200 maritime industry professionals annually with relevant, interactive presentations and discussions on safety, claims, personnel, operations, and leadership.

"We want to continue addressing the day-to-day challenges of employers while encouraging them to think differently about their businesses, their employees, and the future – even when gathering is a challenge," said Adele Hapworth, chief operating officer of AEU. "While we look forward to holding in-person events again soon, with our Virtual Forums, our members can learn new ideas and discuss challenges without leaving their facility."

The first Virtual Forum will have six sessions running concurrently. Attendees can choose which sessions they wish to attend. Speakers and topics include:

Dr. Dan Diamond , "Unstoppable: Leading Change in a High-Stakes World"

, "Unstoppable: Leading Change in a High-Stakes World" Dr. Terry Taylor , "Telemedicine in the Post-COVID World"

, "Telemedicine in the Post-COVID World" Jimmy Burgin , "Focus on What You Can Control: Evolving Your Safety Program for a Changing Industry Landscape"

, "Focus on What You Can Control: Evolving Your Safety Program for a Changing Industry Landscape" Joe White , "Leading the Change: Is Your Company Prepared for What's Next?"

, "Leading the Change: Is Your Company Prepared for What's Next?" Bobby Anderson , Ray Ruiz , and Christian Murillo , "Establishing a Base Line: How Improvements in Situational Awareness Set the Stage for Safer Workplaces"

"Establishing a Base Line: How Improvements in Situational Awareness Set the Stage for Safer Workplaces" Ann Edelman , "No Plan, No Problem: A Guide to Creating a Crisis Management Plan on Your Own"

The event is free for members of the American Longshore Mutual Association (ALMA) and $300 for the public. The full agenda and registration details are available on the event website.

About The American Equity Underwriters, Inc.

With headquarters in Mobile, Alabama, The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. serves as program administrator for American Longshore Mutual Association Ltd., a group self-insurance fund authorized by the U.S. Department of Labor for waterfront employers in all 50 states under the United States Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act. AEU provides best-in-class services including claims handling, loss control, longshore consulting and other support. For more information, call (866) 238-8754 or visit amequity.com. Follow AEU on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE The American Equity Underwriters, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.amequity.com/

