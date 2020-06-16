Aexa Aerospace Demonstrates How Holographic Teleportation is Possible in New Video

HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holographic teleportation is possible. During COVID-19 times, a company based in Houston, Texas, developed holographic teleportation, or holoportation for short, to facilitate telework.

Aexa Aerospace is a contractor for NASA and the creator of the Holowizard, which is an augmented-reality application to support real-time operations.

Holoported user from Huntsville, Alabama, to Friendswood, Texas

During the demonstration, Aexa Aerospace CEO Fernando De La Peña Llaca, located in Friendswood, Texas, holoported with his software developer Nathan Ream in Huntsville, Alabama. The holographic representation of the developer projected from Alabama interacted with real objects in Texas.

This is no longer science fiction. It is possible to bring an expert to the worksite, a doctor to the patient's home for a house call or a loved one close to the user. There are so many powerful possibilities.

The full video demo is here: https://youtu.be/3LNnSOrC5DI.

For more information, please visit https://aexa.com/.

Media Contact:

Karen Gress

Phone: 713.260.9624

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

holoported-user-from-alabama-to.png

Holoported user from Alabama to Texas

Holoported user from Huntsville, Alabama, to Friendswood, Texas

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LNnSOrC5DI

SOURCE Aexa Aerospace

Related Links

https://aexa.com

