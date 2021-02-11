AF Group Acquires DecisionUR Technology Platform to Enhance Care for Injured Workers

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has announced its acquisition of DecisionUR, a cloud-based solution that uses state mandated, evidence-based medical guidelines to automate initial treatment reviews and streamline the workers' compensation claim review process.

"The acquisition of DecisionUR will ultimately provide great benefits to our customers in the workers' compensation market," said Keri Kittmann, vice president for Assigned Risk Solutions – an AF Group brand. "The platform accelerates the claim review process while providing more informed and accurate decisions by our team. The result is highly responsive care planning for those injured on the job, along with better recommendations for the right level of care to ensure workers recover and get back to work as quickly and safely as possible."

AF Group had previously utilized DecisionUR software through its CompWest Insurance brand in California. The acquisition brings this new technology into AF Group's portfolio of products and provides the ability to align the DecisionUR platform with the company's core systems to improve services, drive optimization and adapt to market changes.

"Our acquisition of DecisionUR reflects our commitment to exploring positive claim outcomes for our customers through new innovations," said Mike Paulin, head of IT Delivery & divisional CIO. "The platform also strengthens our existing technology portfolio and is a wonderful complement to previous technology investments. In the end, it further enhances our ability to provide best-in-class service while creating innovative claims solutions through the combination of great technology and processes."

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

