AF Group Announces Mike Hicks as Senior Vice President of Digital Experience

Hicks formerly served as senior vice president and chief information officer for Emergent Holdings, Inc., with technology oversight for AF Group, Advantasure, Senior Health Services and Covantage Health Partners.

"We are so pleased to welcome a proven champion of innovation and technology to our leadership team," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "Throughout his career, Mike has demonstrated a tireless commitment to success, and his role in building critical digital and customer experiences will lead us to exciting new possibilities."



During his 25-year career, Hicks has held senior-level positions with Guardian Life, MassMutual Financial Group, The Hartford Life Insurance Co., The Phoenix Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Financial Group. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston University and an MBA in Global Business and Leadership from the Northeastern University D'Amore-McKim School of Business in Boston. Hicks is currently a finalist for the 2021 Orbie Michigan CIO of the Year Award.

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

