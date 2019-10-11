AF Group Announces New Roles for Key Executives

Steve Cooper has been named president Third Coast Underwriters, which will be added to his current role of president of United Heartland. Cooper has more than 30 years of property-casualty experience which includes a significant knowledge of specialized, unique risks and a strong background in service center and claims leadership. He served in the United States Navy and holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Central Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. Cooper serves on a number of boards, including LindenGrove, La Casa De Esperanza, St. Anne's and the Waukesha Business Alliance.

Abel Travis has been named vice president of Fundamental Underwriters. Travis joined AF Group in 2018 as vice president of Underwriting and Product Innovation and has developed an impressive background in research, strategy, product development and underwriting with other major insurance carriers nationwide. Travis earned an M.B.A. from Long Island University (Brookville, NY) and a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Clarkson University (Potsdam, NY). He is the recipient of a number of professional achievement awards, including the 40 Under Forty award from the Worcester Business Journal.

"Steve and Abel are exceptional leaders and we are fortunate to have their experience and expertise on our leadership team," said Lisa Corless, president and CEO of AF Group. "Their contributions toward our growth and success have been significant, and their proven ability to build lasting partnerships with our valued agents is vital as we collectively serve our policyholders."

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

