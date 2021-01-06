AF Group Donates $150,000 in Additional COVID-19 Relief

LANSING, Mich., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has announced a contribution of $150,000 to three nonprofit organizations, continuing its assistance to charities in communities nationwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In alignment with AF Group's community focus on education, health and human services, diversity and economic development, the following organizations will each receive a $50,000 donation:

"COVID-19 has had a far-reaching impact on the lives and livelihoods of so many in the communities where we work and live," said Sarah Garcia, director of Community Relations for AF Group. "We're tremendously grateful for the commitment of our teammates in supporting our communities, and this contribution honors their continued kindness, generosity and desire to give back."

In 2020, AF Group contributed over $675,000 to charities nationwide, including more than $90,000 to assist in COVID-19 relief. Additionally, the organization's People First Relief Program has provided more than $30 million in financial and operational assistance to agents, policyholders, injured workers and communities facing the challenges of the pandemic.

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

Contact:

Bob Lapinski

(517) 331-4890

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group

Related Links

https://www.afgroup.com/

