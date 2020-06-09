AF Group Introduces Digital Distribution Program to Key Agent Partners

LANSING, Mich., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has introduced a new platform that offers a digital solution to small business customers who prefer to research and begin their shopping experience online, but also want the support and service of a trusted independent agent. The Digital Distribution program offers Accident Fund and CompWest agent partners access to the digital consumer, providing an opportunity to compete in this rapidly evolving market.

AF Group has partnered with Talage, a SaaS-based digital insurance platform, to build a technology platform that enables its agent partners to acquire business originating digitally.

"The emergence of AF Group in the digital marketplace is a game-changer and a long-term investment in the success of both the company and our valued independent agents," said Abel Travis, vice president, Fundamental Underwriters and Innovation. "Enabling our agents through the Digital Distribution platform will allow us to provide coverage for customers we wouldn't necessarily have reached. Business originating digitally continues to grow and AF Group is now better positioned than ever to help our agents navigate this segment and serve the digital consumer, which are reflective of changing customer expectations."

Digital Distribution is available to Accident Fund and CompWest agents, with more than 100 agencies currently committed to the program, and new agencies added every week.

The AF Group agent agreement offers these agencies a digital marketing playbook to cost-effectively drive digital traffic and a branded point-of-sale platform with automated quoting capabilities and marketing tools to effectively drive digital business.

"We've been impressed by AF Group's commitment to their agents and are thrilled to partner with them to bring our SaaS platform to their agents," said Adam Kiefer, co-founder and CEO at Talage. "Being able to meet business owners where they are is the future, and we can't wait to see agents take advantage of the digital channel."

About AF Group

AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

About Talage

Talage is a SaaS-powered digital purchasing platform for small business insurance. Talage powers a digital check out for agents, allowing them to improve the profitability of their book of small business insurance. The platform allows agents to instantly sell coverage under their licenses and appointments via any digital channel. To learn more, visit www.talageins.com.

