AF Symposium 2020: Acutus Medical to Live-Stream Case Using First & Only System with Three Mapping Modalities

CARLSBAD, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acutus Medical's next mission is confirmed: AF Symposium, January 23-25, in Washington, D.C. Mission: Possible will highlight Acutus' continued innovation and advancement of the electrophysiology space by showcasing the AcQMap System. Acutus will illustrate the benefits of the second generation AcQMap 3D Imaging and Mapping System to hundreds of physicians from around the world, showcasing its unique technology. On Friday, January 24, at 7:15 a.m. ET, the AF Symposium main stage will live-stream a case study from Oxford University Hospitals followed by a panel discussion.

AcQMap is the first and only all-in-one 3D imaging and mapping system capable of three mapping modalities: contact, single position non-contact, and Hover Mapping. Hover Mapping with SuperMap received CE mark in October 2019. Physician experience confirms the value of SuperMap in delivering accuracy, speed, efficiency and intuition to map repetitive multi-circuit and multi-morphic rhythms. With three mapping modes, physicians can map any rhythm in under three minutes, irrespective of complexity, eliminating the need to choose which mapping system or tools to use prior to the procedure.

"This system will increase the likelihood of using AcQMap for mapping rhythms other than AF [atrial fibrillation]," said Simon James, M.D., James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, United Kingdom. "It takes away the need to decide which system to use in advance, as this system can map any rhythm. AcQMap feels like contact mapping in terms of catheter manipulation, but with the advantages of having more than one mapping option, depending on where the rhythm turns. For the first time, I can truly offer tailored and personalized treatment with rapid, consistent and reproducible results."

"Exceeding physician expectation is not the norm and it's definitely not easy. But it's exactly what we've done and continue to do at Acutus," stated Vince Burgess, President and CEO of Acutus Medical. "We hit the mark by streamlining workflow and creating an accurate solution that is fast, fun and easy to use."

AcQMap combines proprietary charge mapping and high-resolution ultrasound imaging to create animated, three-dimensional images in seconds that display precise anatomy and atrial arrhythmias. Physicians are able to uncover the electrical activation pattern of the heart and create a full-chamber, 360-degree look at the atrium in real time for each individual patient, enabling truly customized and differentiated treatment for every case using an iterative map, ablate, re-map strategy.

Acutus is also serving as a sponsor of AF Symposium's 2020 Fellows Program, which provides an opportunity for electrophysiologists to learn more about innovative technologies and processes that can help improve techniques and deliver optimal patient outcomes.

Also, included in the hands-on display at the 25th International AF Symposium is Acutus' complete commercial product portfolio with supporting clinical evidence, as well as a demonstration of the groundbreaking first and only No-Stress Access 3-In-1 Transseptal Access System.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical is a dynamic arrhythmia care company focused on developing distinct, innovative technologies that provide physicians and patients with absolute results. At Acutus, we know that seeing is better than believing. Diagnosing and treating patients with atrial arrhythmias requires eliminating the unknown. Acutus' advanced cardiac imaging and mapping system provides real-time arrhythmia visualization displaying the heart's true activation pattern, turning the chaos of a complex arrhythmia into a clear vision for electrophysiologists. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

SOURCE Acutus Medical

Related Links

https://www.acutusmedical.com

