AFA Appoints Space Steering Group

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association has formed the AFA Space Steering Group to recommend ways the Association can strengthen its long-time advocacy for space capabilities and increase its support for U.S. Space Force Guardians and their families.

"The mission of the Air Force Association is to support dominant Air and Space Forces," said AFA President, retired Lt Gen Bruce "Orville" Wright. "We now have two separate and distinct military services in the Department of the Air Force, and both are foundational to Joint Force operations. Both also are key to deterring and, if necessary, defeating any threat to our nation's security, and are as important in today's global strategic environment as at any time in the history of our Association."

The Steering Group will make its recommendations to the AFA Board of Directors, and will be co-chaired by Maj Gen Tom Taverney, USAF (Ret), and Maj Gen Roger Teague, USAF (Ret). Both are highly experienced and respected leaders in the space community and within AFA. Steering Group members include:

The Honorable Matt Donovan

Gen John Jumper , USAF (Ret)

, USAF (Ret) Gen Les Lyles , USAF (Ret)

, USAF (Ret) Gen Bob Kehler , USAF (Ret)

, USAF (Ret) Gen Willie Shelton , USAF (Ret)

, USAF (Ret) Lt Gen Mike Hamel , USAF (Ret)

, USAF (Ret) Lt Gen Dave Deptula , USAF (Ret)

, USAF (Ret) Lt Gen Tom Sheridan , USAF (Ret)

The Steering Group will solicit advice from a broad cross-section of currently serving and retired Guardians, Airmen, and civilian experts, and seek to collaborate with space-focused industry and private organizations.

AFA Chairman of the Board Gerald Murray, the 14th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, said the Association is fully committed to supporting the new Space Force with the same strength and vigor as it has supported the Air Force for the past 75 years. "We are investing our resources and time to build upon more than seven decades of credibility," he said. "I am looking forward to the Steering Group's recommendations."

