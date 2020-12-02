AFA Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association began accepting 2021 scholarship applications December 1, 2020. Each year AFA provides more than $100,000 in academic and flight training scholarships to Air and Space Force members, spouses, and children. In supporting STEM and aerospace education nationwide, AFA offers 11 different scholarship programs for students pursuing a variety of degrees and certifications.



Applications for all programs must be submitted at www.afa.org/education/scholarships by April 30, 2021. Results will be announced this summer.

Through these AFA scholarships, caring organizations and individuals help students pursue their dreams of higher education with generous grants. These programs exemplify the lifelong bond of Airmen and the commitment of our supporting community. AFA is proud to present this year's scholarship recipients and highlight all of their contributions toward furthering the AFA, and Air and Space Force missions.

Col Aaron Burgstein Memorial Scholarship

Provides $1,000 annually to minor dependents of Active, Guard, Reserve, veteran, or retired members of any service branch pursuing a degree at an accredited college or university.

Capt Jodi Callahan Memorial Scholarship

Provides $1,000 to USAF/USSF Active Duty or full-time Guard or Reserve personnel pursuing a master's degree in a non-technical field.

Mike and Gail Donley Spouse Scholarships

Provides $2,500 annually to encourage Air Force or Space Force spouses worldwide to pursue higher education.

Lt Col Romeo and Bass Ferretti Scholarship

Provides $5,000 to minor dependents of Air Force Active Duty, Reserve, or Air National Guard enlisted Airmen pursuing an undergraduate STEM degree.

Col Loren J. and Mrs. Lawona R. Spencer Scholarship

Provides three $5,000 scholarships for Air Force or Space Force personnel (Active Duty, civilian, or full-time National Guard or Reserve) to pursue graduate-level education in management and administration in preparation for senior-level leadership roles.



John C. and Blanche Lee Lindsay Memorial Scholarship

Provides one $2,500 scholarship to a child of members of the United States Air and Space Forces who is pursuing a college degree.

Dr. Sydell Perlmutter Gold Memorial Scholarship

Provides a renewable $5,000 annual scholarship (for a total possible award of $20,000) to the daughter of Active, Guard, or Reserve Air Force or Space Force members pursuing a bachelor's degree in a STEM field.

Delta Dental Grants

Provides five $2,000 scholarships and grants to military spouses, military dependents, and transitioning service members for the advancement of oral health and wellness.

Trident University Full Scholarship

Provides three full-tuition scholarships to current AFA members pursuing bachelor's or master's degrees at Trident University. Both current and prospective students are eligible.

Pentagon Federal Credit Union Pilot Training Scholarships

Provides AFA members pursuing a private pilot's license up to $10,000 towards applicable aircraft rental and instructor fees at a training facility of the recipient's choice.

Destin Flight Works Pilot Training Scholarship

Funded by Vertol, this program provides one AFA member per year up to $10,000 toward pilot training courses, instructor fees, and aircraft rental, leading to a private pilot's license at the Destin Flight Works school in Destin, Fla.

Learn more about AFA awards at www.afa.org/education/scholarships.

The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Space Force Professionals, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage.



