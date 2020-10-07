AFB Consulting Joins Forces with Asset Based Consulting to Enhance Organizational Accessibility and Inclusion Services

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AFB Consulting, the consulting arm of the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB), and Asset Based Consulting, a leader in building capacity for disability inclusion programs, today jointly announced a partnership that will benefit both organizations' clients. The partnership seeks to enhance both organizational disability inclusion initiatives as well as accessibility and digital inclusion measures.

Now more than ever, businesses and organizations are working to improve their diversity and inclusion programs– areas in which both AFB Consulting and Asset Based Consulting excel. Through this partnership, clients will be able to leverage expertise from both organizations to create a robustly inclusive work environment for all employees by combining organizational and cultural disability diversity training services of Asset Based Consulting with expert digital accessibility training and workplace solutions from AFB Consulting.

"We strongly believe disability is an asset, and this partnership will allow Asset Based Consulting to venture further into the digital accessibility space, broadening our inclusivity initiatives," said Michelle Witman, Asset Based Consulting Founder and Principal Consultant. "We look forward to partnering with AFB Consulting as we foresee the tremendous impact our collaboration will have for employers, employees and consumers."

"Our hope is to help more of Asset Based Consulting's clients become more 'disability-ready' in the workplace by ensuring that their cultural inclusion efforts are complemented by our digital inclusion and physical disability preparedness," said Tanner Gers, AFB Consulting Business Development Lead.

To learn more about Asset Based Consulting, visit: https://www.assetbasedconsulting.com/

To learn more about AFB Consulting, visit: afb.org/consulting

About the American Foundation for the Blind Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) is a national nonprofit that creates a world of no limits for people who are blind or visually impaired. AFB mobilizes leaders, advances understanding, and champions impactful policies and practices using research and data. AFB is proud to steward the Helen Keller Archive, maintain and expand the digital collection , and honor the more than 40 years that Helen Keller worked tirelessly with AFB. Visit: www.afb.org

About Asset Based Consulting Founded on the belief that disability (both visible and invisible) is an asset, we work toward developing frictionless consumer and employee experiences. We partner with companies and agencies, both small and large, to build sustainable capacity for inclusion. Through workshops, coaching and our Partnership of Distinction program, Asset Based Consulting empowers employers to see disabilities as assets and help create a culture where disclosure is authentically encouraged. Visit: www.AssetBasedConsulting.com to learn how our innovative programs enable companies to reap the benefits of increased job efficiency, satisfaction, engagement and retention.

