AFCPE® and FINRA Foundation Provide Finance Career Opportunities for Military Spouses Through Fellowship Program

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FINRA Investor Education Foundation Military Spouse Fellowship program is accepting applications for its 2022 class of Spouse Fellows.

The national program offers military spouses the opportunity to earn a career-enhancing financial credential — the AFC® (Accredited Financial Counselor®) certification — while working with the military community. As Military Spouse Fellows, they will gain the experience and credibility needed to work in the financial field, and the flexibility to achieve their career aspirations while supporting their service members and families.

The program is open to current or surviving spouses of active duty or retired Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Space Force, National Guard, or Reserve service members, as well as spouses of members of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps.

Applications must be received no later than midnight, EDT, May 2, 2022. Prospective candidates can apply online at: https://www.afcpe.org/military-spouse-fellowship.

The Fellowship is provided by the FINRA Investor Education Foundation in partnership with the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education® (AFCPE®), which administers the certification. The FINRA Foundation, which covers the costs associated with the program's self-study course and exam, works in conjunction with AFCPE® to foster a sense of community among the Spouse Fellows through their shared mission.

"The Military Spouse Fellowship is special because it not only provides military spouses with a new set of skills, but it also gives them an additional network of connections," said Gerri Walsh, President of the FINRA Foundation. "Once they begin working in their communities, they can lean on the support system they have gained through the program."

Since 2006, the FINRA Foundation has provided more than 1,700 military spouses the opportunity to earn the AFC® certification. In turn, Spouse Fellows pursuing their certification have provided financial counseling and education to more than 165,000 service members or their spouses and have dedicated more than 516,000 hours helping military families reach their financial goals.

"As military spouses build their careers, the AFC certification gives them the tools they need to feel confident when providing education and guidance to military families," said Rachael DeLeon, AFCPE Interim Executive Director. "The certification is also nationally recognized, so it gives them a flexible career which is critical for families who are often moving."

Upon completion of the AFC® certification, Spouse Fellows continue to support the military community as financial counselors at family readiness and support centers, credit counseling and tax centers, financial aid offices, and credit unions throughout the U.S. and abroad.

About the FINRA Investor Education Foundation

The FINRA Investor Education Foundation supports innovative research and educational projects that empower underserved Americans with the knowledge, skills, and tools to make sound financial decisions throughout life. Since 2006, the Foundation has delivered free, unbiased financial education tools and training to service members, their spouses and military financial educators through on-base educational forums, professional development training programs, and online and printed educational resources. A collaborator in the U.S. Department of Defense Financial Readiness Network, the primary goal of the FINRA Foundation's Military Financial Readiness Project is to help military families manage their money with confidence. Learn more about the FINRA Foundation at www.finrafoundation.org.

About AFCPE

Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education® (AFCPE®) certifies, trains, and supports financial professionals to be qualified motivators of change for people with life goals, regardless of where they are or where they've been on their financial journey. Our comprehensive certification programs represent the highest standard for financial counseling, coaching, and education, including the AFC® (Accredited Financial Counselor®). The AFC certification is accredited by NCCA and nationally recognized by the CFPB and DoD. AFCPE membership is made up of a diverse and inclusive community representing professionals from across the financial continuum. AFCPE offers a strong professional network, as well as access to tools and resources that advance your work and enhance your career. To learn more visit, www.afcpe.org.

