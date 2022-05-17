Affective Computing Market: Market Size to Increase by USD 115.25 Billion from 2021 to 2026| Technavio

The rising demand for advanced and commercialized applications for affective computing in the healthcare sector is a key driver supporting market growth.

The increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions and online solutions is one of the key affective computing market trends that is contributing to the market growth.

Privacy and security concerns are hindering the affective computing market growth.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

Affectiva

Apple Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Elliptic Enterprises Ltd.

Eyeris Technologies Inc.

GestureTek

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kairos AR Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nemesysco Ltd.

Nuance Communications Inc.

NVISO SA

Pyreos Ltd.

Qualcomm Inc.

Realeyes OU

Sightcorp BV

Sony Group Corp.

audEERING GmbH

Cipia Vision Ltd.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Product Insights and News

The affective computing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For example, Alphabet Inc., a leading vendor under its google services segment, includes products and services such as Google Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, YouTube, and hardware. The company also offers. The company offers affective computing solutions that can recognize, process, interpret, and simulate human effects.

North America's Contribution to the Affective Solutions Market

The presence of a few of the most active research organizations will facilitate the affective computing market growth in North America over the forecast period. 56% of the market's growth will originate from the region during the forecast period. The US is the key market for affective computing market in North America. Market growth in this region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Market Segmentation

The affective computing market segmentation by end-user is divided into retail, banking, manufacturing, and others segment. The retail segment captured the largest share of the global affective computing market in 2021, attributed to the benefits offered by affective computing to retailers for understanding the behavior of their customers. Affective computing, such as facial recognition, computer vision, and emotion analytics, allows retailers and brands to determine the products or areas of a store that are most engaging and how customers react to what they are buying and what they choose not to buy. Such accessibilities are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Affective Computing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 115.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 48.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Affectiva, Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Elliptic Enterprises Ltd., Eyeris Technologies Inc., GestureTek, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Kairos AR Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nemesysco Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., NVISO SA, Pyreos Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Realeyes OU, Sightcorp BV, Sony Group Corp., audEERING GmbH, Cipia Vision Ltd., and Cognitec Systems GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Pandemic Impact

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 adversely impacted the value chain of the affective computing market and adversely affected the market. However, government initiatives such as mass vaccination drives and measures including social distancing have helped regional governments to control the spread of the disease since Q1 2021. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Detailed information on factors that will drive affective computing market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the affective computing market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the affective computing industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of affective computing market vendors

