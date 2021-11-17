Affiliate Funnel Pro Launches World's First All-in-One Sales and Marketing Automation Platform for Affiliate Marketers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliate marketers are always striving to grow their business, while making the day-to-day tasks more manageable. To bring a new level of control, automation and profitability to affiliate marketing, Affiliate Funnel Pro, the world's first all-in-one sales and marketing automation platform designed for affiliate marketers to save time, increase commissions and grow sales, has launched.

Featuring an easy-to-navigate user interface and Ai-driven lead nurture capabilities, Affiliate Funnel Pro not only looks great but is also easier than ever to use

Ushering a new era for affiliate marketers of all sizes, Affiliate Funnel Pro gives marketers everything they need to grow their online business and solve all their problems in one place. Featuring sales development automation that will manage the day-to-day tasks of running a business to save users time so they can focus on growing sales, Affiliate Funnel Pro provides all the sales tools needed in one easy to use solution that is designed by an affiliate marketer for affiliate marketers. Marketers can receive more information and sign up at http://affiliatefunnel.pro

"Knowing that time is money, Affiliate Funnel Pro organizes sales automations so that customers can focus on what's most important - building their business," said Rob Armstrong, owner of Affiliate Funnel Pro. "We understand the importance of streamlining the sales process so marketers can develop prospects into leads, leads into customers and customers into advocates more quickly and efficiently, thus building a foundation of quick service and trust."

The new platform is simple, easy and powerful. As soon as marketers start using Affiliate Funnel Pro, they will be able to more easily capture, nurture and ultimate close on sales leads. With an intuitive dashboard that makes any business and leads easy to manage, marketers can have more insights than ever into their sales funnel. In addition, the platform's "reputation manager" helps the user keep track of customer satisfaction and feedback for the ultimate in customer service.

With Affiliate Funnel Pro, marketers can access real-time reporting and data streaming so they can make better-informed decisions, which helps grow the business in the right direction. Users can also see all their activities in an activity tab so that they're sure everything is tended to, and all business priorities are addressed.

Affiliate Funnel Pro combines all in and outbound communications into one intuitive conversation window with the following channels available beginning today:

Facebook Page Direct Messages

Instagram Direct Messages

Google My Business Messages

Email

SMS

Phone call recordings

WhatsApp Call and messages

About Affiliate Funnel Pro

Affiliate Funnel Pro is a cutting-edge all-in-one marketing and sales management platform designed specifically for affiliate marketers. Featuring an easy-to-navigate user interface and Ai-driven lead nurture capabilities, Affiliate Funnel Pro not only looks great but is also easier than ever to use. Coupled with an intuitive CRM system, Affiliates will experience immediate growth in their business once they start using it. More details are at: http://affiliatefunnel.pro .

Media Contact Info:



Glenn Mandel

The LaunchPad Agency

760-798-1563

[email protected]

www.launchpadagency.com

SOURCE Affiliate Funnel Pro