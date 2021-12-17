Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market to Grow by USD 435.21 Mn | Increasing Research and Development in Biopharmaceuticals to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Dec 17, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market by End-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the affinity chromatography reagents market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 435.21 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
The affinity chromatography reagents market report is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the dominating region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the affinity chromatography reagents market in North America.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenge
The affinity chromatography reagents market is driven by the increasing research and development in biopharmaceuticals. Affinity chromatography plays a key role in the purification of biopharmaceuticals. It is also responsible for a considerable portion of downstream processing efforts, which involve time and cost. Hence, there is consistent pressure to improve the productivity and efficiency of the process. There have been several developments in large-scale chromatography processes in the market. These include the development of new resin properties, such as enhancing Protein A for use in capturing mAb, implementing single-use technologies, exploring the continuous potential of chromatography on a commercial scale, and the increasing use of automation. The rising focus on new technologies will lead to market growth during the forecast period.
One of the major challenges faced by the affinity chromatography reagents market during the forecast period will be the stringent regulations regarding purity standards. Regulatory authorities across the world have compelled reagent manufacturers to maintain purification standards for quality assurance of biological reagents used in affinity chromatography. The reagents of affinity chromatography are used in sensitive processes such as antibody purification, clinical assays, and bridging assays, which require high purity. Thus, compliance with purity standards is important for manufacturers. The critical nature of the development of protein-based therapeutics necessitates high purity standards for the maintenance of sample quality. Variance in regulatory standards across countries makes the compliance process challenging for chromatography reagent manufacturers. This hinders the production of biologic-based affinity chromatography reagents, thereby hampering the growth of the market.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd.
- Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Kaneka Corp.
- Merck KGaA
- Sartorius AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Tosoh Corp.
- Waters Corp.
|
Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.79%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 435.21 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.05
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agilent Technologies Inc., AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Kaneka Corp., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., and Waters Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
