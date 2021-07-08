Regarding the news release, Affinity Empowering and Eurofins Clinical Broaden COVID-19 Testing Events in Connecticut as Part of Operation Expanded Testing, issued 07-Jul-2021 by Affinity Empowering, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the COVID-19 testing event has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa. An updated announcement follows:

Operation Expanded Testing Media Event in Connecticut Postponed Due to Tropical Storm Elsa

FAIRFIELD, Conn. and ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, and Eurofins Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins Scientific company, today announced that the COVID-19 testing event with the Horizons at Sacred Heart University (SHU) program has been postponed, due to Tropical Storm Elsa. Media will be reinvited to SHU on Friday, July 23, to cover the COVID-19 testing program with Horizons, the first organization in the country to offer no-cost tests through Operation Expanded Testing (OET). OET is a federal program to increase COVID-19 testing capabilities throughout congregate settings including K-12 schools and summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and select, nonprofit community centers. The OET program was created in agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in coordination with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and Affinity Empowering is coordinating OET program implementation on behalf of Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins company.

Affinity, Clinical Enterprise, and Horizons at SHU will issue an updated media invitation ahead of the event on July 23.

About Affinity Empowering

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap-around substance use support, they also have become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Their Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at-home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. They currently support numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

For more information, please visit https://safercommunities.affinitytesting.com.

