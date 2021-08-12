Affinity Empowering Launches eHome and eCare Brands, Focusing on Direct-to-consumer Health Services

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced the launch of two new brands: Affinity eHome, which will expand the company's at-home and near-home diagnostic testing capabilities, and Affinity eCare, which will personalize and optimize the healthcare experience by helping individuals identify the appropriate provider for their unique needs. The eHome and eCare brands are the latest initiatives from Affinity Empowering, building upon 25 years of health services and technology experience in both the private and public sectors.

Affinity eHome is designed to provide a streamlined experience for the consumer in need of diagnostic testing services. The brand will be run through Affinity's state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant technology platform, Assure™, which allows for appointment scheduling, secure messaging, results reporting, consent management, video/telehealth appointments, and more. Affinity aims for eHome to provide over 300 different diagnostic testing options to consumers, with the ability to either directly deliver those tests to a user's home or to provide the user with information about local medical providers that can perform the testing service as needed.

Affinity eCare is designed to synthesize patient health information into meaningful outcomes. This information, including reports from trusted providers and diagnostic results from Affinity eHome testing, can be used to identify the appropriate specialist(s) for a patient's health needs. eCare is then incorporated into the patient's treatment plan, as providers will input comprehensive wellness assessments that can be monitored over time to ensure progress. To best serve patients, with consent, eCare team members are also able to communicate up-to-date treatment information between different healthcare providers, ensuring that each is as informed as possible. By optimizing and identifying gaps in care, the goal of Affinity eCare is to best serve patients in need.

"Affinity eHome and eCare were created with the idea that every person deserves the right to better understand their own health. eHome will empower individuals to navigate their personal health and wellness journey with confidence and convenience, and eCare will empower them to take that next step towards finding the best possible care," said Michael Tkach, Psy.D., Chief Behavioral Health Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Affinity Empowering. "From diagnostic testing through specialized care, Affinity is excited to streamline the healthcare process to help patients in need."

Affinity provides these services by leveraging a long-lasting and well-established network of clinical laboratories and healthcare providers to support individuals across all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. To date, Affinity has managed well over 25 million healthcare transactions, including 3 million diagnostic tests, through its technology platforms. Affinity Empowering is currently a provider of COVID-19 testing to K-12 schools and community organizations through Operation Expanded Testing (OET), a joint initiative from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). For OET, Affinity is working on behalf of Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins company.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need for convenient healthcare solutions. We are looking forward to expanding our health programs with the launch of the eHome and eCare brands," said Scott Storrer, CEO of Affinity Empowering. "For 25 years, Affinity's technologies and programs have helped millions of people - including our work with Fortune 100 companies and the U.S. Department of Defense. The launch of eHome and eCare builds on our commitment to providing high quality and convenient healthcare services for those in need."

About Affinity Empowering

Affinity Empowering is a leading occupational health, population, and disease management life sciences organization that specializes in providing technology-based solutions and support for overall health and wellness endeavors. In addition to providing occupational health, mental health, and cutting edge, wrap-around substance use support, they also have become a major provider of COVID-19 testing. Their Return to Normalcy program provides COVID-19 consultation, support, and conducts thousands of onsite and at-home testing options to safely screen, monitor, and test populations. They currently support numerous business partners in various fields, ranging from government contracts, universities, top Fortune 100 companies, and major film and television production companies.

For more information, please visit https://www.affinityempowering.com/.

