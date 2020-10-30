Affinity Federal Credit Union Accelerates Digital Transformation, Continuing Appointment-Only Branches for More Personalized, Member-Focused Service

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Federal Credit Union announced today that its branches will continue operating under an appointments-only model – a strategic shift in service to further enhance member experience, both in-branch and online, while meeting increasing demand for digital banking solutions. The combination of personalized, in-branch interactions and more digital, self-service banking technologies underpin Affinity's new service model, centered on its members' financial wellbeing.

"Interacting with members through scheduled, personal, in-branch or phone appointments allows us to focus on their more complex financial needs and provide meaningful solutions that improve their financial wellbeing," said John Fenton, CEO of Affinity Federal Credit Union. "At the same time, we're investing in continuous innovation to expand and enhance our digital and self-service banking technologies to make day-to-day transactions easier and more convenient. The pandemic accelerated our long-term plan to meet the ever-evolving needs of our members by becoming a more digital credit union. We are transforming our service model accordingly."

Among Affinity's significant digital upgrades and updates are:

Voice ID, a biometric voice authentication system that reduces hold times, improves service speed and strengthens security.

Self-Service Interactive Voice Response (IVR), allowing the caller more self-service options, and smooth transition into calls with a live agent.

Wes, the Affinity Virtual Assistant, available 24/7 on the Affinity website to help answer questions and assists with website navigation.

Website enhancements, including the ability to quickly schedule a personal, in-branch appointment.

Additional technology enhancements and digital banking solutions, including more mobile and automated self-services, and security features to safeguard transactions, will be announced in the coming months as Affinity continues to evolve its operations to better serve its membership as a whole. Thanks to these enhancements in our technology, our branch locations will also continue to evolve as we work to provide the best possible member experience focusing on a more consultative in-person environment that will support a more individualized approach around financial wellbeing.

"How we are serving our members is changing. But our commitment to improving the financial lives of our members and the communities we serve is stronger than ever," added Fenton. "Our mission is to return value to our members and our service model transformation is doing exactly that."

About Affinity Federal Credit Union:

The largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, Affinity proudly ranks in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size1. It is a member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). For more information, visit affinityfcu.com.

1 Source: NCUA.gov. Using the "Credit Union & Corporate Call Report Data" found here: https://www.ncua.gov/analysis/credit-union-corporate-call-report-data.

