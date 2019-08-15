Affinity Federal Credit Union Expands Board of Directors

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Federal Credit Union announced today the addition of two new Board Members: Alayne Gatti, senior director of Risk and Benefit Plan Investments at Comcast NBCUniversal and Roberto Sayers, plan administrator of the Defined Benefit & Defined Contribution Plans and the Alternate Benefits Program at the Division of Pensions and Benefits.

Gatti and Sayers join existing board directors and executive committee members:

Chairman Michael Rec , current lead of Operations & Business Development for Nokia's global CORE Software Services & CARE business

Vice Chair, Richard Meene, director at PwC LLP

Treasurer, John McGovern, CFO at Star2Star Communications

Secretary Gregory T. Simpson, current lead of global marketing operations and corporate marketing for Medidata

Director, Nancy Barone, VP of Development, Volunteer and Guest Services at CentraState Medical Center

Director, Jennifer Ho, real estate finance lead with Marsh & McLennan Company

Director, Roger Tashjian, founder and principal of 201 Marketing and Media, LLC

"It's crucial to our strategic vision that we look to trusted confidants to help steer us in the right direction," said John Fenton, president and CEO of Affinity. "We're excited to add both Alayne and Roberto to our already strong board of directors. We're certain they'll add great value."

About Affinity Federal Credit Union:

With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size. It is a member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). For more information, visit affinityfcu.com.

