Affinity Federal Credit Union Extends Partnership With New York Red Bulls and Announces First-Ever Co-Branded Credit Card

"On behalf of the Affinity family, we are very excited to start this next phase in our partnership with the Red Bulls, which has always provided a wonderful opportunity to engage with our Community Connected," said Jacqui Kearns, chief brand officer at Affinity. "We now have the chance to offer our financial services in a new way that benefits the people in our communities even further."

Since 2013, Affinity has been a partner and the "Official Credit Union of the New York Red Bulls." This relationship has helped Affinity gain deeper roots within its communities, providing value to members and employees by way of unique experiences and ticketing options.

The RBNY Rewards Credit Card features special New York Red Bulls rewards that include VIP experiences, signed merchandise, premium hospitality and more. Cardholders will receive three times rewards points when the card is used at Red Bull Arena, either at the Bullshop or concession stands, as well as on all Red Membership purchases and purchases at sporting goods stores. Other rewards benefits include:

Earn 3,500 points on your first purchase

Spend $2,500 in first 90 days to earn 15,000 points

in first 90 days to earn 15,000 points 3 points for every $1 in the Red Bulls spend categories

in the Red Bulls spend categories Earn 1.25 points for every $1 spent on all other purchases

spent on all other purchases Visa benefits include auto rental collision damage waiver, ride share protection and roadside assistance service

No limit on earned points and points never expire

Low rates

No annual fee

No penalty rate increases for late payments

Same low rate on purchases and balance transfers

To learn more about the credit card, please visit: https://www.affinityfcu.com/credit-cards/redbulls.aspx

About Affinity Federal Credit Union:

With more than 20 branches across the tri-state area, Affinity is the largest credit union headquartered in the state of New Jersey, proudly ranking in the top 2% of all credit unions in terms of asset size1. It is a member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). For more information, visit affinityfcu.com.

About New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 23 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). They are one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, having competed in the league since its founding in 1996. They currently play home matches at Red Bull Arena (RBA) in Harrison, New Jersey. RBA, a state-of-the-art, 25,000-seat stadium, is widely regarded as the top soccer-specific stadium in North America. The club is owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull GmbH for which the team is named.

SOURCE Affinity Federal Credit Union

Related Links

https://www.affinityfcu.com

