Affinity Health Partners Acquires Martin General Hospital from Quorum Health

WILLIAMSTON, N.C., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Health Partners ("Affinity"), a diversified healthcare company based in Plano, Texas, owned and managed by Frank Avignone, announced today it has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Martin General Hospital in Williamston, North Carolina. The anticipated close date is December 1, 2021.

Affinity manages a network of rural critical access hospitals, primary care facilities, and outpatient clinics. Joining this network will increase the continuum of care for its facilities and bring new capabilities as a rural health clinically integrated network in Martin County and surrounding areas. Affinity's mission is to provide quality care services through "Thought, Word, and Deed."

"We are dedicated to making the investments necessary to usher Martin General Hospital into a new era of health care," said Frank T. Avignone, Chairman & CEO of Affinity Health Partners. "Rural hospitals are struggling all over the country, yet they remain a vital component to the success of any small community. We look forward to working with hospital leaders, other area providers, and community members in designing a new future of integrated health services. We will continue to work with the county commission for approval as we move forward."

Subject to customary approvals and closing conditions, the purchase is expected to be completed within the fourth quarter of 2021. At this time, Martin General will become part of its growing rural health system, which includes Washington Regional Medical Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital, and Plymouth Primary Care clinic in Plymouth—22 miles from Martin General. Affinity also has established relationships with UNC, Duke, and Vidant, which will allow them to give patients more access to specialists and services not currently available locally.

Affinity has indicated plans to keep all active employees in good standing at the time of transition, subject to the company's standard review process. Affinity is committed to employee retention, increasing employment, facility investment, and service expansion.

The acquisition is the latest transaction in Affinity's long-term strategic growth plan. Key initiatives include offering annual screenings, preventative services, outpatient surgical procedures, obstetrics/gynecological care, pediatric care, and home health monitoring for the elderly and disabled. This will create efficiencies and enable Affinity to operate across the full spectrum of care for the communities they serve.

About Affinity Health Systems

Affinity Health Partners' is a focused, purpose-built healthcare re-development firm serving rural and critical access hospitals as well as rural health clinics/federally qualified health center clients.

Each project is individually created to focus on strategic, operational, and financial areas where our perspective offers the highest value and return on community investment for each individual client.‍

Affinity Health Partners' mission is to improve rural healthcare and ensure access to high quality care to areas where it has lacked.

Our mission statement, "Thought, Word, and Deed," encompasses the very heart of what we do at Affinity Health Partners.

"Thought" signifies to us, if we think positively about our work, we align ourselves to our common mission. Healthcare is a calling of compassion, not simply a job or paycheck. Patients and their families expect us to care for them with compassion. This requires the commitment of every team member to approach our work with positive attitudes and thoughts.

Through "Word", we acknowledge that our thoughts alone are not enough to carry out our mission. We must dedicate ourselves to speaking with compassion and respect in every word we say to our patients, their families, and everyone we work with. Only when our thoughts and words are aligned can we begin to act as one team, cooperating with our healthcare providers, patients, and their families to provide the best care and service possible anywhere.

Finally, there is "Deed." Our deeds are the outward expression of what our thoughts and words say about us as caregivers and individuals. Thinking and speaking with compassion and respect become obvious through our deeds. If we all stand together, think, speak, and act the way we want to be thought about, spoken to, and treated like, we will reach our goals.

If we believe the most important action we do every day is show compassion for each other and our community, our mission is simple and clear. If we think about what we do with a positive attitude, our words will be encouraging, and our deeds will be compassionate. With delivering healthcare that heals through thought, word, and deed as our mission and the cornerstone of everything we do, we will care for our patients, our staff, and our community with compassion, respect, and empathy.

