Affinity Health Partners Complete Acquisition Of Washington Regional Medical Center Plymouth North Carolina

DALLAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Health Partners, a rural health system owner and operator today announced it has successfully completed a transaction to purchase Washington Regional Medical Center formally Washington County Hospital in Plymouth North Carolina. The purchase was consummated April 20th, 2020 for an undisclosed sum.

"This Acquisition will allow Affinity Health Partners to expand our successful, rural healthcare, integrated care model in North Carolina," said Frank Avignone, CEO of Affinity Health Partners. Mr. Avignone went on to say, "We look forward to building on the platform of success forged when we reopened the hospital last spring. We believe one of the critical means through which small critical access hospitals can be preserved and continue to provide their communities with high-quality, convenient and cost-effective care is to create connected networks of care and keep the focus where it belongs: on improving services for the patient."

In addition, Affinity Health Partners clinical integration strategy will ensure that local access to healthcare and availability of appropriate clinical services will be accessible to patients, and in the case of Washington Regional Medical Center, expanded. The goal is to offer financial stability for hospitals like WRMC through operational efficiencies associated with shared costs, access to a purpose-built rural health network of resources, equipment and facility improvements. "At Affinity Health Partners we believe our integrated systems approach will provide patients with access to a full continuum of care," said Mr. Avignone, who went on to say, "This approach leads to more regular and convenient access to physicians, specialists, and hard to find health services."

About Affinity Health Partners: Affinity Health Partners' mission is to improve the rural health systems' performance with the highest value services customized to each of our owned and operating health facilities' unique needs. Considering the complexity of the problems facing rural healthcare, we believe that our communities' trust in engaging us requires leadership by dedicated individuals. As leaders in the healthcare industry, we understand how critical it is first to appreciate our rural health systems and their challenges and then to execute the rural health network strategy that helps our facilities become more integrated and not isolated with our larger urban health system partners. For more information, please call our main number (800) 264-0846 or visit our website www.affinity-hp.net or email [email protected].

SOURCE Affinity Health Partners

Related Links

http://www.affinity-hp.net

