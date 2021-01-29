Affirming YOUth Celebrates EITC Awareness Day 2021

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affirming YOUth Foundation, Inc. celebrates EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit) Awareness Day. January 29, 2021 marks the 15th national effort to increase awareness of refundable tax credits to taxpayers. Affirming YOUth joins the celebration by offering free virtual tax preparation services. Tax preparation professionals anticipate newly eligible taxpayers due to decreased earnings during the pandemic. Affirming YOUth is committed to helping the residents of Liberty City, Miami, FL get their maximum refund!

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the Child Tax Credit (CTC), and the new Recovery Rebate Tax Credit can make a difference for this year's tax filings. Affirming Youth offers free help to determine eligibility and to claim the credits.

The EITC is a tax credit to qualifying working families. Those earning less than $51,000 from wages, self-employment, or farming in 2020 could qualify. The IRS estimates that as of 2019, 25 million working households claimed $63 billion in EITC.

The Child Tax Credit is available to people who earned more than $2,500 in 2020, a qualifying child must be under age 17. In addition, the Recovery Rebate Tax Credit provides an opportunity for people who are missing some or all their stimulus payment to claim it as a tax credit on their 2020 tax return.

"Every year, we want to raise the number of eligible people claiming the EITC credit," remarks the staff at Affirming YOUth. "Thanks to our trained and certified volunteer workforce, we plan on assisting hundreds of families this year."

A family's tax refund offers a chance to put money into savings, also. Affirming YOUth provides financial workshops, counseling sessions, and referrals to other community services. Liberty City residents ready to file their taxes will need income documents from all jobs, a valid social security number and photo ID.

Affirming YOUth will conduct virtual tax appointments for any area residents beginning February 13th via Zoom or Skype appointments, for residents with no access to the internet, residents are advised to call and have a phone meeting. Affirming YOUth seeks to follow all recommended Covid-19 CDC provided safety procedures.

For other pandemic-related issues, Code for America's GetYourRefund.org gives free virtual tax help with IRS-certified volunteers.

Call 305-230-4598 to set a tax preparation appointment.

Media Contact:

Izzy Perez

305-230-4598

[email protected]

www.affirmingyouth.org

Facebook: Affirming YOUth Foundation, Inc.

Instagram: @affirmingyouth

Twitter: @affirming_youth

SOURCE Affirming Youth Foundation, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.affirmingyouth.org

