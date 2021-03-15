Affirming YOUth Foundation, Inc. to Host Its Very First Taxathon on March 15th, 2021

The Taxathon is an opportunity to provide vital services to the Liberty City community without any associated costs as well as to ensure families are taking advantage of valuable tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Care Credits. Information sessions on the EITC, VITA program, notarization, and summer youth employments will be provided throughout the 12-hour event.

Guest speakers include Devon Marrett from Drum Major Empowerment, Adam Kol from Couples Financial Coach, Mery N. Dominguez from ParenTeen Moments, Niurvi Santos from Business Administration and Management, Ryan Baker from Affirming YOUth Foundation, Inc., Gepsie M. Metellus and Rose Mainville from Sant La The Haitian Neighborhood Center, Gisella Sotelo-Bermudez from the City of Miami Residents Summer Youth Employment Program, Notary Jeanne Hamilton, Maria N. Hernandez, and more. To see a full list of presenters and topics, follow us on Instagram (@affirmingyouth) or follow us on Facebook ("Affirming YOUth Foundation, Inc.").

What: Affirming YOUth's Taxathon 2021

When: 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Monday, March 15th, 2021

Where: Zoom (Zoom ID: 305 230 4598 | Password: AY)

Affirming YOUth will be running tax filing appointments starting March via on-site, phone or virtual meetings. Affirming YOUth's free tax services are available for the residents of Liberty City, Miami, Florida and will follow recommended safety procedures.

For more information, call 305-230-4598. You can also visit Affirming YOUth's website at www.affirmingyouth.org.

Affirming YOUth Foundation, Inc., (formerly Jonathan Spikes Foundation, Inc.), founded in 2011, is a not-for-profit community-based organization established to provide trauma-informed supportive services emphasizing prevention, harm reduction, mental health education, screening for trauma exposure and related symptoms, and evidenced-based, culturally relevant programs to youth and families in Liberty City, Miami, Florida. Through Affirming YOUth's PROJECT ACES, we also aim to serve low-income working families disproportionately at risk for adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), including racial and ethnic minority families in the greater Liberty City community in Miami, FL.

Isnavys Perez, 305-230-4598, [email protected]

http://www.affirmingyouth.org

