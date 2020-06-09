Affle to Acquire Appnext to Strengthen the Mobile App Recommendation Platform Globally

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext, the largest on-device and in-app mobile discovery platform, today announced it had entered into definitive agreements to be acquired by Affle (India) Limited through its subsidiaries ("Affle").

Appnext's app discovery and recommendation platform enables top mobile handset manufacturers (OEMs) and apps developers to deliver personalized app recommendations to mobile users globally. Appnext blends app recommendations as a service that integrates seamlessly with the users' daily mobile journey. Utilizing its proprietary 'Timeline' technology, Appnext predicts which apps the users are likely to use next. With 300 million daily active users, 20+ on-device daily interactions through strategic OEM partnerships and 60,000+ apps, Appnext is the leading independent app recommendation platform delivering over 4 billion app recommendations per day.

Commenting on this development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO at Affle said "We are excited to welcome the Appnext team on-board as we strengthen our foundation for Affle's next phase of growth journey. Affle2.0 will focus on building sustainable market leadership in India as well as enhancing our competitive advantage globally through our technology innovations. The Appnext platform transforms ads into app recommendations as a service for consumers and thus strengthens our CPCU business model by enabling greater ROI for advertisers. We value the platforms and the ecosystem enabled by Appnext, and look forward to growing that together now!"

Talking about it, Elad Natanson, the Founder of Appnext commented "We are thrilled to join forces with Affle in this exciting journey. Over the years, Appnext has built a robust platform that is deployed by leading global OEMs, on-device partners and thousands of apps. India and SEA are our biggest business markets and we are proud to have been recently ranked amongst the leading discovery platforms in these incredible regions. This deal would allow us to further strengthen our position and provide us a greater platform for global growth. I would like to thank our team, customers and partners for their continued support, and looking forward to our long-term collaboration together with Affle."

About Appnext

Appnext is the largest app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market, which encompasses both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers 4B daily app recommendations via over 20 interactions along users' daily mobile journey.

Through its direct partnerships with top OEMs, operators and app developers, Appnext creates a discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Appnext 'Timeline' predicts the type of apps users are likely to utilize next and recommends which ones to install. Appnext's recommendations are helping app marketers reach more engaged users and get their apps discovered, used and re-used.

About Affle

Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant Mobile Advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud. While Affle's Consumer platform is used by online & offline companies for measurable mobile advertising, its Enterprise platform helps offline companies to go online through platform-based app development, enablement of O2O commerce and through its customer data platform.

Affle (India) Limited successfully completed its IPO in India and now trades on the stock exchanges (BSE: 542752 & NSE: AFFLE). Affle Holdings is the Singapore based promoter for Affle (India) Limited, and its investors include Microsoft, D2C (An NTT DoCoMo, Dentsu & NTT Advertising JV), Itochu, Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL) amongst others.

For more information visit www.affle.com

For further queries, you may contact - [email protected]

Media Contact

Orit Sharon

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Appnext