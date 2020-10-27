Afflecto Media Marketing Named Agency of Record for Marketing and Advertising Services by Performance Eyecare

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afflecto Media Marketing LLC, a St. Louis-based, full-service marketing agency, has announced that it has been named the agency of record across multiple marketing service disciplines by Performance Eyecare, a bi-state leader in quality eye care services and products. Afflecto Media Marketing will lead marketing strategy, brand design, website design and development, digital and traditional media, and search engine optimizations.

"We hired Afflecto Media Marketing because they have shown themselves to be industry experts in all fields of marketing strategy and advertising," said Dr. Dirk Massie, O.D., Owner of Performance Eyecare. "We wanted to work with one advertising agency that could effectively, and efficiently, communicate our brand message and manage all efforts to drive awareness and leads. Afflecto was the clear choice."

Performance Eyecare currently has seven locations in the bi-state area, with plans to open an additional office by year's end. They utilize the latest in technology to provide thorough exams and offer a wide variety of quality eye care products. They believe vision is invaluable and promise to help their customers see better, look better, and to prevent vision loss.

"We've found Afflecto to be highly organized and communicate very well," said Massie. "We look forward to many years of success ahead."

"We are thrilled to be working with Performance Eyecare," said Michael Rose, President of Afflecto Media Marketing. "With their focus on providing outstanding customer service, a wide variety of fashion-forward frames, and multiple locations they poised to be the preeminent optometric group in the St. Louis area."

Afflecto was founded on the premise that good things happen when you work with people you like. They combine top-level expertise with a desire to do good for all clients. As a result, they've experienced strong growth in the last three years, while also maintaining a 95% client retention rate. "When you do good work, and make it fun, everyone wins," said Rose.

ABOUT AFFLECTO MEDIA MARKETING

Afflecto Media Marketing LLC., is a full-service advertising agency based in St. Louis, Missouri, partnering with clients nationwide since 2006. Afflecto focuses on driving sales and brand value through expertise in digital media, broadcast media, website design and development, creative and branding, SEO, and social media. Their client retention rate is 95%.

ABOUT PERFORMANCE EYECARE

Performance Eyecare is an industry-leading eye care provider serving St. Louis and the Metro East. Their vision is to improve the lives of our patients by providing the best possible vision performance. They utilize the latest in exam and lens technology including no air puff and dilation-free exams. They also offer a wide selection of eyeglasses and sunglass frames across a wide variety of brand names and price ranges.

https://performanceeyecare.com

