Affluence Corporation Announces Asia Pacific Headquarters with Establishment of Singapore Company

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Edge Cloud, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the company has established a legal entity in Singapore as a response to the growing demand for its products and services in Africa, India and the Asia Pacific markets.

"The Singapore headquarters will allow us to continue to build on our strategy of developing a global footprint and is a direct response to multiple opportunities in our sales pipeline in Africa, India and Asia Pacific markets," said James E. Honan, Jr., Affluence's CEO. "We are working on several acquisitions of Technology Companies, Businesses and large-scale Projects. These acquisitions will help expand our portfolio of Technologies, Expertise and project execution capabilities along with deployment opportunities for OneMind Smart City Software and products offered by our upcoming acquisition of Flexiscale and Flexiant Edge Cloud Computing solution. These opportunities will translate to significant purchase orders before the end of Q2. Our Singapore headquarters will be led by Avinash Bector. He is coming in with an impressive global experience and record of accomplishments in setting up new businesses and growing companies holding executive positions at ISLP Technologies, HCL, Motorola and Tata Infotech," said Honan.

"We are investing in Africa; India and Asia Pacific markets as we continue to see greater demand for deployment of Technologies, Products and Services in multiple initiatives on "Digitalization" of various businesses and processes. Our existing portfolio of products and services in identified technology verticals of Edge Cloud and Smart City solutions aligns well with global drive on "Industry 4" and the deployment opportunities continues to grow at a significantly higher CAGR in this region as compared to others," said Avinash Bector, CEO at Singapore Headquarters. "At present, we are engaged with multiple large high-profile business opportunities with Government, Multinational Corporations, Telcos and System Integrators on projects including Super Computing Solutions, Optical Fiber based Data Transport Infrastructure, Edge Cloud Infrastructure & Services and IoT Solutions including Smart City applications. Our offerings are comfortably out-scoring competition on Techno-Commercial evaluations. We are confident of translating these to multiple purchase orders this year," said Bector.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on edge computing and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet.

About FlexiScale Technologies, Ltd

Flexiscale Technologies Ltd. is a next generation Edge Cloud Service provider using its scalable modular Edge Cloud Nano Node infrastructure that allows customers and application service providers to rapidly launch their edge applications and services on any Flexiscale Edge Cloud location. Flexiscale Edge Cloud is agile and delivered using its "datacenter in a box" Nano Node, a scalable, innovative and energy efficient "green" technology reducing datacenter footprint. Customers also benefit from a lower operating cost with minimal environmental impact, compute and fast storage, and its Edge Orchestration software, Flexiant.

Partnered with Flexiant, Flexiscale Edge Orchestration provides infrastructure, platform and application services with end-to-end workflow and business automation, enabling any customers to rapidly deliver cloud solutions through an easy to use self-service cloud interface.

Flexiscale's technology is Telco and Service provider ready, can be located anywhere – on rooftops, underground, factories, offices, 5G locations etc. It enables application providers and data providers, to allow customers to deliver their solutions, applications, and workloads to any Edge location globally. It also provides a range of computer and hybrid cloud services with rapid provisioning of on demand services.

Flexiscale Edge Cloud is a major step change in the evolution of the next generation internet, transforming and transitioning the future of the datacenter and the cloud.

About Flexiant

Flexiant has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Management and received the Info-Tech Research Group Trendsetter Award for two consecutive years. Flexiant provides solutions aimed solely at helping service providers capture the cloud market opportunity. Flexiant has equipped service providers with the solutions essential to launch revenue generating cloud services quickly and easily.

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. https://wwwonemindtechnologies.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information, contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at 720-295-6409, [email protected]

