Affordability Initiative Making a Difference: College Students Expected to Save $160 Million on Course Materials with Cengage Unlimited Subscription

"The affordability crisis in higher education isn't going to be resolved overnight, but innovative, new models are making a difference when it comes to lowering the cost of course materials," said Michael E. Hansen, CEO of Cengage. "With a Cengage Unlimited subscription, students put savings in their pockets, get a seamless learning experience across courses, and get unlimited access to quality content and tools for academic and career success."

Cengage Unlimited gives students access to more than 22,000 products, including eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides for one price — $119.99 a semester ($179.99 a year), no matter how many materials they use.

The subscription has seen rapid adoption by students and institutions since its commercial launch in August 2018. Sixty colleges and universities across the country, including the entire University of Missouri System, have partnered directly with Cengage to make Cengage Unlimited available to students at a discount, providing further savings.

Beyond course materials, Cengage Unlimited also includes college success and career support; including activities in time management, goal setting, financial literacy and more. Students can explore career paths, assess their skills, build resumes and take advantage of career-readiness support, including in-demand soft skills training.

Cengage has also added a new partner to the platform for the fall semester. Dashlane, a leading password management and protection solution, joins the following services:

Chegg : 1-month of Chegg Study Pack and 60 minutes of tutoring

: 1-month of Chegg Study Pack and 60 minutes of tutoring Kaplan : Kaplan Test Prep, including 30 days free access to self-paced resources for GMAT, GRE, MCAT, LSAT, DAT and Praxis

: Kaplan Test Prep, including 30 days free access to self-paced resources for GMAT, GRE, MCAT, LSAT, DAT and Praxis Quizlet : 6 months of free access to Quizlet Premium for flashcard and studying support

: 6 months of free access to Quizlet Premium for flashcard and studying support Evernote: 6 months of free access to leading note-taking app, Evernote Premium.

University of Texas at El Paso student and Cengage student ambassador, Alan Moya, finds the tools and services in Cengage Unlimited to be particularly helpful.

"I personally make use of textbook rentals, study tools, the Career Center, as well as Quizlet and Chegg. I think Cengage recognizes that in order to appeal to the next generation of college students, digital access to textbooks and course materials is a must. Cengage Unlimited is disrupting the traditional college textbook market by offering affordable and convenient access to textbooks," said Moya.

For more information on savings potential with Cengage Unlimited, students, faculty and administrators can visit the interactive Savings Map to see which courses use Cengage at their institution, as well as total savings at their institution to-date.

For more information about Cengage Unlimited, or to purchase a subscription visit: https://www.cengage.com/unlimited/.

To learn more about the impact of Cengage Unlimited by the numbers, check out this infographic: https://tinyurl.com/y5vwby8y/

