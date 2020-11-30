Affordable Air Travel and Technological Advancements to Serve as Prominent Factors for Growth of Airport Information System Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air travel is no longer limited only to the rich. Over the years, the introduction of affordable air travel has led to the formation of a large customer base. Thus, the rise in air travel passengers across the globe is directly proportional to the growth of the airport information system market.

Airport information systems improve the operational efficiency of the airports while reducing the operational costs of the airports. These systems enable hassle-free movement of the passengers as well as provide real-time data of the aircraft movements, luggage systems, airline and terminal operations, etc. Hence, the increasing air travel trend has led to the need for operational efficiency, thus inviting phenomenal growth for the airport information system market.

Based on all the factors, the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) conclude that the global airport information system market will expand at a CAGR of ~7 percent from 2020 to 2030. The global airport information system market is valued at ~US$ 30 bn currently, in 2020, and expects to magnify around ~US$ 70 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Vital technological advancements across the airport information system market are expected to reign supreme as one of the prime factors in terms of increasing the growth rate. The rising popularity of self-service airports is also bringing exceptional growth prospects for the airport information system market. Thus, all these factors have an upper hand in influencing the growth rate through the tenure of 2020-2030.

Airport Information System Market: Analysts View

The analysts at Transparency Market Research state the growing need for offering a great passenger experience, providing accurate travel information, and the advent of new technologies as the prominent growth-influencing factors.

The analysts advise the players in the airport information system market to focus on rolling out innovative unified airport information system concepts to gain profits across the existing market landscape.

Airport Information System Market: Major Findings

Asia Pacific and Europe's airport information system market is expected to expand at a rapid pace across the assessment period of 2020-2030

and airport information system market is expected to expand at a rapid pace across the assessment period of 2020-2030 North America's airport information system market dominated the airport information system market in 2019

airport information system market dominated the airport information system market in 2019 North America's airport information system market is prognosticated to continue the same run through the forecast period

Airport Information System Market: Growth Accelerators

Airport information systems mainly cater to passenger systems but there are also non-passenger systems available for other purposes such as maintenance, finance, security, ground handling, security, and others. Thus, this aspect may attract additional growth prospects for the airport information system market.

RFID implementation in airports is bringing extensive growth opportunities for the airport information system market

The growing emphasis on constructing smart airports around the globe is further expected to invite promising growth

Airport Information System Market: Vital Challenges

High connectivity is of great importance to any airport information system. It is the prime need to enable smooth functioning. Airport information systems require robust, reliable, and secure IT infrastructure. The investment for creating such infrastructure is considerably high. Thus, this aspect may hinder the airport information system market to a certain extent.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought immense losses and has led to a decreased demand for the airport information system market. However, as the restrictions are being relaxed, airports around the world have started functioning. This factor may help in reviving the lost growth.

Global Airport Information System Market: Segmentation

By Airport Category

Commercial Service Airport

Cargo Service Airport

Reliever Airport

By Operation

Airside

Terminal Side

By Solution

ACDM

Resource Management Solutions

P.A. System

Baggage Processing

Passenger Processing

Airport Operations

Airport Information

AODB

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

