Affordable Chic is the New Chic!

Introducing Marialuisa Garito, CEO and Founder of Affordable Chic. Affordable Chic is a fashion startup with a unique and important mission of Making Luxury Affordable. "I was born and spent my childhood in Italy before moving to New York City in my late 20s," says Garito. "The idea for Affordable Chic came to me after many years of living in New York while raising two little girls whose education is my priority.

Being Italian, I love beauty. Beauty in my country is not just style - it is also quality. Because of this, I faced a huge conflict - wanting to maintain style and high-quality clothing vs. saving my money to provide music lessons, travel opportunities, and other educational experiences for my daughters.

I refused to overpay for pricey labels available in the New York City stores, so I worked hard to find clothing and other items that met my standard of high quality but did not deplete my budget.

As years went by I noticed that, whenever I was attending a meeting, event, or party, people always asked if what I was wearing came from Italy. The surprise and wonder of my friends when I shared with them that the outfit I had on was not from Italy -- when I shared that I had actually found high-quality stylish clothing around the city and online -- and all for under $100 -- made me realize that my ability to curate high-quality and stylish clothing could help other women," notes Garito.

"This realization led me to create Affordable Chic!

Our clients are smart women who have sound financial values. With the pandemic, we women are even more financially prudent, but still, we all love to feel chic and beautiful.

My vision for Affordable Chic was to enable women to put themselves first and still meet the needs of their families. I know how hard all of you have been working to hold your families together through this frightening health crisis. In fact, we are seeing that as women, we can be a full-time everything when life calls on us to do so.

So here we are: Affordable Chic - a startup founded by women, run by women, and made for women. I hope you can give us a try and also give us your feedback. We want to learn to be the best at helping women look and feel their best.

As we say thank you in Italian, Grazie and Ciao."

ABOUT AFFORDABLE CHIC

Affordable Chic is reinventing fashion for working women, sourcing stylish professional and evening wear that is sold direct at a fraction of department store prices. Typical price points include a $300 gala dress for $90, an $80 soft sweater for $40, and a $200 soft coat for $80.

