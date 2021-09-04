Affordable Contractors Insurance Protects Roofing Companies From Liability Claims

PHOENIX, Sept. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona-based Affordable Contractors Insurance is offering a 20% down special rate for buyers of its liability, contractor, and roofing insurance. Having been in the business for 10 years, ACI knows the importance of offering affordable coverage to roofing companies.

With this, ACI hopes to reach contractors who have yet to discover the importance of liability insurance. The roofing industry is constantly exposed to risks, so extra steps in ensuring the business are crucial. Success is not enough to keep a roofing company safe and protected.

Protection From Risks

Over the years, ACI has helped protect its clients from some of the most common risks, mostly injuries or accidents that happened to somebody at the worksite or within the premises of the company's place of operations.

ACI offers sufficient coverage so that when something goes wrong while the roofers are working on a client's home or building, the roofing company will be free from liability of the incident. Without proper protection, the contractor will have to pay the injured party's expenses using personal or company funds. Expenses can pile up if the injured files a lawsuit or a liability claim.

Roofing contractors face several liability risks, the most common of which are the following:

Personal injury - When a roofer's actions or work violates the rights or damages the reputation of a client, competitor, or any other party, the roofing contractor can be handed a personal injury claim.

Property damage - This happens when substandard work by a roofer causes more damage than good to a client's property. For example, after the roofer replaces the roof, the client discovers water damage traced to a leak in the newly replaced roof.

Additionally, if a roofer breaks or destroys anything in the client's property (including cars), the homeowner can file for property damage claim against the roofing contractor.

Even if an incident was unintentional or accidental, roofers could still face a lawsuit if the aggrieved party decides to file a liability claim.

Affordable Contractors Insurance offers roofing liability insurance, the best protection against liability risks that any roofing contractors company can get.

Roofing Liability Insurance: Protecting Roofers

Roofing liability insurance protects roofing businesses by providing an alternative solution for paying liability claims. With the right insurance, contractors don't have to use personal or company money for paying the damage. If facing a lawsuit, the insurance will cover all legal expenses.

More opportunities open up to a roofing contractor with reliable roofing insurance as clients prefer to hire roofers with good coverage. Business and contractor's license approval is also easier. Also, most states require at least one type of roofing contractors insurance.

Get in touch with a trusted roofing contractor insurance provider

Know and understand everything a roofing company needs to keep it safe from liability claims. Get in touch with a reliable roofing insurance provider like Affordable Contractors Insurance.

