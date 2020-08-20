Affordable Housing Expanding in Washington With Tiny Home Manufacturer and Housing Authority Partnership

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Industries today announced that it has finalized planning of the first 3 modular homes to be offered as an affordable housing solution in the city of Vancouver. The homes, measuring 616 square feet, include traditional accommodations such as full-size appliances, shower and 2 separate sleeping spaces. Each home is ideal for up to 4 residents. The dwellings are being built in partnership with the Vancouver Housing Authority, a non-profit focused on providing opportunities to people experiencing barriers to housing because of income, disability, or special needs.

View of the 415 square foot Model C manufactured by Wolf Industries

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to our community," said Derek Huegel, President of Wolf Industries. "Real change starts at home, and those lacking the stability of a place to call their own are at a serious disadvantage."

Typically, housing used to address income-inequality is constructed to the Housing Urban Development standards. Wolf Industries' modular tiny homes differ because they are instead built to the International Residential Code, a more stringent set of requirements, including the use of higher quality materials. The design of the homes is based on the companies Model E2, which is offered at a base price of $79,900.

Additionally, Wolf Industries is one of the only modular tiny home manufacturers in the United States to also provide all permitting and site-work services needed, including connecting the homes utilities.

In the past, Wolf Industries' homes have primarily been used as accessory dwelling units and guest houses, with both first-time home buyers and aging parents alike looking for a small space to call their own. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolf says they have seen a noticeable increase in interest, particularly from individuals looking for alternatives to existing senior living facilities.

To address growing demand, Wolf Industries is opening a new 20,000 square foot factory – offering roughly twice the production capacity of their existing tiny home factory.

"These small houses have a lot of people talking. The less is more approach allows us to make a higher quality home then many people can afford, especially in times of financial uncertainty. You might even say that tiny homes are becoming a big deal," Huegel laughed.

The larger modular manufacturing facility is expected to come online by December of this year.

